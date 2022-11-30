If you are a horror fan, you know that it’s perfectly possible to keep the holiday spirit going and be excited about chilling movies at the same time while getting through December. You’ll be especially happy to know that Tubi is ready to send 2022 off with a scream. The streaming platform shared exclusively with Collider today a trailer for Bed Rest, a horror movie starring Melissa Barrera (Scream 6). The story centers around a soon-to-be mother who’s having a risky pregnancy. After the doctor orders her to stay in bed until she gives birth, Julie (Barrera) stays home and starts to witness some weird events inside her house. We can also reveal that you will be able to stream Bed Rest as early as next week.

The trailer for Bed Rest is as disturbing as you’d expect it to be. You can immediately relate to Julie’s situation: She’s not only confined to her own bed, but also bored as hell. In this situation, you’d think that any event that changed the long hours of nothing would be welcome – but certainly not this one. The worst part is, we obviously don’t know what’s going on inside the house, and the movie will keep us guessing until the very end.

The trailer is also annoying in the best way possible: As it carefully constructs a scenario of increasing despair for its protagonist, it features a calm voice-over narration of a man who suggests you shouldn’t make a fuss out of anything that happens during the time you are on bed rest. And all of that while we start wondering what kind of horror story this is. We’ll have to watch it to find out, but that cat looks suspicious...

Image via Tubi

Bed Rest is the feature film directing debut of Lori Evans Taylor, who also pens the script. The freshman filmmaker has previously written for telenovelas Desire and Wicked Wicked Games — so Bed Rest represents quite a turn in her career. Taylor also produces the movie alongside its star Barrera. In an official statement, the actor shared her excitement to produce and shed some light on the movie’s themes:

“As a first-time producer, it is my profound pleasure to be partnering with Tubi to bring ‘Bed Rest’ to a savvy and engaged audience. While on the surface, ‘Bed Rest’ is a horror film, it is a story that will resonate deeply with anyone who’s experienced grief and been haunted by loss. Lori Evans Taylor has created a deeply emotional journey for audiences, and I’m grateful to my partners at Project X and STX for bringing us together to share this story with the world.”

Tubi premieres Bed Rest on December 7. You can watch the trailer below:

