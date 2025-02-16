When it comes to Disney classics, there are few films that capture the zeitgeist and magic of the company’s mission quite as well as Mary Poppins. Based on P.L. Travers’ series of children’s novels, Walt Disney famously battled with the author in order to secure the rights to make the film. But, during that uncertain period, Disney had a few backup stories up his sleeve, one that would become Bedknobs and Broomsticks. The film has become a classic in its own right; however, it wasn’t a linear journey, but one filled with doubt and delay, all of which paved the way for a much stronger film.

‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Started Out as a Backup for ‘Mary Poppins’

Like Mary Poppins, Bedknobs and Broomsticks started out as a series of children’s books. Written by Mary Norton, the books had some similarities to Mary Poppins, mostly in that they followed a strong female figure with magical abilities looking after children: Miss Price (Angela Lansbury in the eventual movie). Though the characters and stories have plenty of differences, the structural similarities were enough to put the stories on Walt Disney’s radar. According to SlashFilm, Disney’s multi-decade battle with Travers led him to consider Norton’s books in the mid-1940s. The company considered combining Norton’s The Magic Bed-Knob and Bonfires and Broomsticks to craft the story, something they would also do when they secured the rights to Mary Poppins.

Legendary composers Richard and Robert Sherman were brought on to work on the music for the film. During a pitch meeting with Disney, the song “Eglantine,” a piece that made it into the eventual film. However, Disney’s lack of enthusiasm manifested in quite a surprising way, as Richard Sherman recalled that the master producer fell asleep during the meeting. When Travers finally relinquished the rights to Poppins, Disney focused his attention on his passion project. Bedknobs and Broomsticks went on the back burner, but the version audiences finally got proved well worth the wait.

‘Bedknobs and Broomsticks’ Became Disney’s Most Dynamic Classic