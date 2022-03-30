The Bee Gees will soon be joining the growing number of musicians with biopics to their names. Deadline reports that John Carney will direct a biopic film about the disco group, with John Logan attached to write.

Originally, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh was attached to direct the project, but departed alongside screenwriter Ben Elton due to scheduling conflicts. Nothing is known yet about the biopic's plot, but considering the Bee Gee's work to build their music before exploding onto the disco scene with their soundtrack to 1977's Saturday Night Fever, including the hit track "Stayin' Alive", the film has plenty of ground to cover.

The Bee Gees consisted of brothers Barry Gibb, Robin Gibb, and Maurice Gibb, formed in 1958 and seeing success throughout the 1970s and into the 1980s. They also made appearances in films including 1978's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, and retired in 2003 after the death of Maurice Gibb. Barry Gibb, the last surviving member of the original trio will be an executive producer for the film. The band was also previously the subject of a 2020 HBO documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which was released to much critical acclaim.

The film will be produced by GK Films, Amblin Entertainment, and SISTER. GK Films previously produced the 2016 Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, and the film will be distributed by Paramount Pictures. The upcoming biopic is one of many films about the lives and careers of musicians currently in the works. A film about singer Elvis Presley starring Austin Butler and directed by Baz Luhrmann will be released this summer, and Paramount Pictures is also working on a film about singer Bob Marley, which will star Kingsley Ben-Adir and be directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

No official release date has been announced for when the Bee Gees biopic will be released by Paramount Pictures. In the meantime, fans can watch The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max.

