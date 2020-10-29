HBO’s Bee Gees Documentary Trailer Teases the Legend of the Gibb Brothers

What is the first thing you think of when you hear the words “Bee Gees”? Chances are good you’ll immediately hear “Stayin’ Alive” or maybe “How Deep Is Your Love” in your head. After bursting onto the music scene in the 1960s and rising to the top of the charts in the ensuing decades with 20 #1 hits and more than 1,000 songs penned, the Bee Gees remain one of the most influential music groups in modern music history. Now, filmmaker Frank Marshall (Seabiscuit) is ready to take us on a deep dive into the respective lives and the collective legend of the Bee Gees — Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb — in the new HBO documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart.

The trailer for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart combines archival footage from past Bees Gees performances, home video, and interviews with commentary from singers and musicians like Justin Timberlake, Noah Gallagher, and Nick Jonas. While the trailer feels like a fairly standard documentary promo at first, it becomes clear as you watch that Marshall’s lens is also interested in examining how the dynamic of the Bee Gees as brothers affected their shared fame. In this way, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart promises to be a fascinating watch for fans of the Bee Gees looking to plumb the depths of the Gibb brothers’ legacy a bit further.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart was an official selection of the 2020 Telluride Film Festival. Marshall also produces on the doc alongside Nigel Sinclair and Jeanne Elfant Festa (HBO’s The Apollo and George Harrison: Living in the Material World), and Mark Monroe. The film is a Polygram Entertainment presentation of a Kennedy/Marshall and White Horse Pictures production in association with Diamond Docs.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart premieres on HBO on Saturday, December 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max. You can watch the official trailer below. Get even more HBO updates here.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart:

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart is an intimate exploration of the Gibb story, featuring revealing interviews with oldest brother Barry and archival interviews with the late twin brothers Robin and Maurice. The film features a wealth of never-before-seen archival footage of recording sessions, concert performances, television appearances, and home videos, as well as interviews with musicians Eric Clapton, Noel Gallagher, Nick Jonas, Chris Martin, Justin Timberlake, music producer Mark Ronson, singer Lulu, record company executive Bill Oakes, among others. The story takes us from their childhood in 1950s Australia to the artistic crucible of 1960s London and to the sundrenched coast of Miami, Florida. The band created a distinct sound with their three-part harmonizing, their melodic voices forming a new kind of instrument.

