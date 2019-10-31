‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Producer to Next Tackle a Bee Gees Biopic for Paramount

0

It worked for Queen. It worked for Elton John. Why not tackle the Bee Gees next? As reported by Deadline, Paramount Pictures and producer Graham King are producing a biopic about the Bee Gees, the iconic disco-pop trio formed by brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb. The group had massive hits in the 1970s like “Staying Alive” and “More Than a Woman,” and underscored one of the most acclaimed films of that era: Saturday Night Fever, starring John Travolta. No jive talkin’ here: the Bee Gees’ journey just might make quite the picture.

King recently struck box office and Oscar gold with Bohemian Rhapsody, a wildly successful biopic about Freddie Mercury and Queen that King produced. And Paramount Pictures recently struck box office and critical gold with Rocketman, a wildly successful biopic about Elton John. It makes sense that these two creative forces would team up to give us another journey of 1970s musical creativity, excess, and redemption — underscored by an absolutely bangin’ soundtrack.

And believe you me — this movie’s soundtrack will bang. The Gibb brothers, led by sole surviving member Barry’s unbelievable falsetto, transitioned seamlessly from prog-influenced pop in the ’60s to head-nodding disco classics in the ’70s — all the while blending smooth vocal harmonies with smoother band arrangements. Their songs are unimpeachable. And, coincidentally, many of them would make for dope movie titles: “Night Fever.” “Tragedy.” “You Should Be Dancing.” “Too Much Heaven.” “Nights on Broadway.” “Wind of Change.” “Children of the World.” And, of course, “Staying Alive” — though they’d have to compete with the underloved Saturday Night Fever sequel of the same name (directed by Sylvester Stallone, of course).

Having just been announced, the project is light in terms of narrative details, writers, a director, or cast members. But I can imagine the film will hit many of the key benchmarks in their career, including their brief 1969 breakup, their fever dream hotel room writing session of the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack, their frictions and solo albums in the ’80s, and the tragic deaths of brothers Robin and Maurice. Or — it’ll just be a big-screen adaptation of that Jimmy Fallon/Justin Timberlake Saturday Night Live sketch. Either way — I’ll be seeing the hell out of this movie.

