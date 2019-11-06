Bee Gees Biopic May Add ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Writer Anthony McCarten

0

Are Paramount Pictures and producer Graham King hinting at their awards season ambitions for the forthcoming Bee Gees biopic now that Bohemian Rhapsody screenwriter Anthony McCarten is reportedly in talks to pen the script. Momentum on the Bee Gees project has picked up recently, no doubt thanks to the success of Bohemian Rhapsody in theaters and at the 2019 Oscars. With Rocketman circling this awards season conversation, it’s should come as no surprise yet another biopic about a popular musical group from the UK has gotten a renewed push towards production.

According to Deadline, McCarten is currently in talks to write the script for the still untitled Bee Gees biopic. McCarten seems to have the magic touch when it comes to writing Oscar-winning roles in movies that are largely embraced by critics, audiences, or both. In the last decade alone, McCarten has written The Theory of Everything, which earned Eddie Redmayne the 2015 Best Actor Oscar; Darkest Hour, which got Gary Oldman the 2018 Best Actor Oscar; and Bohemian Rhapsody which (you guessed it), got Rami Malek the 2019 Best Actor Oscar. The real kicker is that McCarten has also earned Oscar nominations for the Theory of Everything and Darkest Hour scripts, too. Clearly, Paramount Pictures is not messing around if they’re sitting down with McCarten to discuss joining the Bee Gees biopic.

McCarten is currently the only creative being mentioned in the same breath as the Bee Gees biopic at this point. Details about the plot are currently unknown and the project has yet to find a director or cast members, although the chance to play Barry, Andy, and Robin Gibb will no doubt be one of the biggest competitions in Tinseltown. As for McCarten, he just might be back in the award season conversation if his most recent credit, The Two Popes starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins, manages to make its way into the mix after early critical praise.