Directed by Jojo Ramos-Patrick and co-written by Kevin Shinick and Matt Maala, The CW special Beebo Saves Christmas furthers the legend of everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy, first brought to the world’s attention on Legends of Tomorrow. In this animated story, narrated by Victor Garber, Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends – Tweebo (voice by Kimiko Glenn), Turbo (voiced by Yvette Nicole Brown) and Fleabo (voiced by Keith Ferguson) – must travel to the North Pole to save Christmas when Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an elf that’s too efficient for his own good, decides that the festive holiday would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson) interfering.

During this 1-on-1 phone interview with Collider, Shinick (who’s also an executive producer on the special) talked about the evolution of this animated musical Christmas special, how much he clicked with the fuzzy blue character, what led him to this project, creating Beebo’s own world, his love of Christmas specials, and whether there could be more Beebo stories in the future. He also talked about his experience working on the animated series Star Wars: Detours and collaborating with George Lucas, even though it will likely never actually be released for audiences.

Collider: I loved this. Beebo Saves Christmas is just so delightful.

KEVIN SHINICK: I know. We had so much fun with it. I’ve been asked before, “How did you find the voice?” It’s really an interesting question because I just feel like I’ve known him for so long. I always joke that my favorite thing was reaching out to Ben Diskin, who I knew from other shows, and saying to him, “You know that character that you were hired to say five syllables as? Well, now we expect you to carry an entire animated musical Christmas special.” It’s funny, something just clicked with us and we were able to bring them to life like that.

Beebo is a character that started as this cute cuddly creature. It became a giant stuffed animal fighting demons. Now, there’s this animated Christmas special. Are you surprised at the evolution of Beebo? Do you feel like he was destined for greatness, the moment he was created as a character?

SHINICK: In a way, yes. It’s been a little strange to me, how much I’ve clicked in with him and found his voice, in doing this whole hour-long Christmas special. It’s almost like fate did bring us together, or brought him forward to our universe. It’s a blessing to have him here. I watched Legends and I saw him on there, and I thought it was not only funny and entertaining, but it was amazing how people related to him. He said, “I la-la-love you.” That was the extent for awhile. And then, Legends had fun and made him a giant version of himself that was destroying beasts. He’s been fueling his own lore this whole time.

And then, part of the discussion was, “How do we help this along? How do we do it? Do you do a special that’s so tied into Legends and uses Legends characters to show where he came from? Do you make it a standalone?” And so, the way we came about it was thinking, it all started when Dr. Stein bought the doll. We thought, “Well, why did he buy the doll? Why was it the hottest Christmas item that year, in that universe?” And so, we thought, “Let’s create the reason why he’s so popular,” which is this Christmas special that, maybe like Rudolph and Charlie Brown’s Christmas special, it airs every year in that universe and all of those characters have been loving it for so long. So, not only do we explain his history in that universe, but I feel that now we’re finally gonna be able to enjoy Beebo in our universe as well.

How did you actually get involved with doing this special? How did this opportunity come about for you?

SHINICK: I’d been working with Warner Bros. on a different project and they came to me and said, “The CW would like to do a Christmas special around Beebo,” which I thought was hilarious, considering everything we just talked about. They said, “Do you have any ideas? Could you pitch some ideas?” And so, I did and I guess that got me in the room. Even though I pitched four or five ideas, the next stage was culling them all down and figuring it out and hooking up with Phil Klemmer, Marc Guggenheim and Matt Maala, who was gonna co-write it with me. Matt and I just happened to be connoisseurs of Christmas specials. We always wanted to do one. We have a great knowledge of all of them. You’ve got the Charlie Brown Christmas special on one side of the spectrum and the California Raisins on the other side. We were like, “Where does this land?” We decided, in his own universe, this is as big as the Charlie Brown Christmas special, which is why everybody loves him so much there, so we wanted to spread the wealth to our universe .That’s really how it started, and then we just teamed up on this.

Where exactly did you begin? Once you decided the kind of thing this was going to be, how did you decide what and who you wanted to inhabit the world with?

SHINICK: It’s a little mysterious to me. It sounds hippy-dippy, but it flowed as if it was speaking to us. We knew a couple of things. We know that Beebo is special. He’s not only special in our world, but he’s special even in his own world, so we wanted to create this environment where you get to see other Bos, but also realize that he is special even among his own. To do that, we wanted the special to be for everybody. We didn’t want to be just for kids. We didn’t want it to be just for Legends fans. We wanted this to be universal, so we started approaching these characters from what would reach the most people, whether it be mothers, or people who are stressed out, or grumpy people, or people who are always on their phones. That’s how we came up with Fleabo, Tweebo and Turbo, and all of those guys. The world was created beautifully by the animation team, led by Jojo Ramos-Patrick, our director. That brought all of the color to it.

I know that Beebo is great, but he’s almost too much of a good thing at times. He’s unflappable. Nothing gets him down. And so, we also wanted to address how that could get annoying after awhile. We wanted to have a foil of putting him with his peers, so they could be like, “Jeez, enough already, Beebo!” We didn’t want it to be, “Beebo saves Christmas because Sprinkles was wrong.” There is this gray area in the holidays. Some people love the holidays, some people hate the holidays, and some people get really sad around the holidays, but it’s all okay. That’s why we wanted to fake out people by thinking, “Okay, Beebo has it right. It’s all the good stuff that matters.”

And then, when you get further along, it’s what matters to him. But what matters at the holidays is what matters to you, no matter who you are. Personally, I feel we’re at a time in this country and this world where everybody’s at odds about something, whether it’s people online complaining about things, or politically complaining about things, or feeling like there’s no common ground. There is no right or wrong with Christmas. People complain that houses are decorated too soon. You know what? We’ve come out of two years of a really tough time. If that’s what makes you happy, put it up at Halloween. Everybody’s gotta do their own thing to make it through the night. That’s what we were trying to do, and that’s how we started to crack the story.

I love a good holiday episode of TV. I’ve been known to watch holiday episodes of shows that I don’t watch otherwise, just because I love holiday episodes. What did creating a holiday special mean to you? Do they hold a special place in your heart?

SHINICK: Oh, my God, totally. In fact, as soon as we hit December 1st, my daughter and I – I have an 11-year-old daughter – and my wife just start going through them all, whether it’s the obscure ones or the popular ones. There are all sorts of different things, and we have such a great time going through them all. We like to watch them piecemeal throughout the month. To be asked to write a Christmas special, I was so excited to do it, and to be able to be the lyricist for the songs. I always wanted to do a musical Christmas special. I had written on Mad and there had been Christmas specials on Mad. I won an Emmy for a Christmas special on Robot Chicken. I’ve done Christmas things before, but something like this, I hadn’t done before. This is a full-on legit animated Christmas special that I hope will air in years to come. I would love for it to be as popular in our universe as it is in his. But to be able to sit down and do that, I had to focus on the joy of it all and not the daunting task of it. Otherwise, I don’t think I would’ve ever gotten out of bed.

You co-wrote this with Legends producer Matt Maala. How did that work? What was the process for the two of you, working on this?

SHINICK: Matt is fantastic. Maybe we were just super blessed, but he and I hit it off immediately. I think it was maybe our joy Christmas specials. I feel like we were handpicked to do this, in certain ways, and Phil certainly says that. He was like, “I’ve never met two guys who enjoy Christmas specials more than you too.” It really was just about collaborating and talking about what we wanted to do, what our mission statement was, what would we wanted to exclude or not exclude how, how specific we wanted to be or how insular, and it started to crack itself. We would just go back and forth with ideas for an outline. And then, we pitched the idea that we came up with, which is ultimately what you see.

When that got greenlit, we sat down and he would do a first pass and I’d do a second pass, and we’d flip it for the treatment or the outline. We’d go back and forth until we had a script, and then we’d just go through it and try to make it the best script that it possibly could be. The funny thing is that the final script, when all was said and done, and we produced, was 16 minutes over. We had so much goodness in there that I had to go in and carve it out and lose all of that time. So, there are some moments where I’m like, “I wish these lyrics of this song could’ve been in there.” But I think it ultimately suited the show, as is, because we really trimmed it down to the best of everything. When I watch it now, which I have done a billion times, not only do I enjoy it, the songs are also stuck in my head for all eternity.

So, there were never any moments where you were like, “No, I don’t think Fleabo would be doing that”?

SHINICK: No, not really. Not even between Matt and I, but you’ve got a lot of people working on this, with animators and storyboard artists, and stuff, so it was important to us to make sure that Sprinkles was not an evil villain. He needs to be the villain of this show, but as we’ve said a million times, no villain thinks of himself as a villain, and we wanted to lean into that. Sprinkles really wanted to help people. He wanted to help people spend more time on the things they enjoy. He’s an efficiency expert, so he would cut things. And then, as we all do, he got a little crazy and cut Santa and the elves, but all in the good name of Christmas. He needed to be told, later on, “Wait, I think you’ve gone a little haywire here,” and he finally realized that, at the end.

That was one thing that Matt and I kept close reigns on. Sometimes animators would pitch things and we’d be like, “Okay, remember, he’s not evil. He’s efficient. Think of it that way.” We had fun with Fleabo complaining about things. Tweebo was great because she’s really tuned into my daughter’s world. We talked about ourselves and our parents growing up with Turbo. My mom is a maniac when she’s out there shopping . . . There’s a lot of our lives in this special, which is why I think it does resonate. It’s culled from real experiences.

I love that you have this eclectic background from acting to animation to comics to the Spider-Man live-action stage show. How do you feel all of that contributed to you doing something like this?

SHINICK: I’ve been very, very fortunate to always work on something, for the most part in my career, that I really feel passionate about, and those passions were things that came about when I was 10 years old, with Star Wars, Mad magazine, superheroes, Spider-Man, Batman, and all of that stuff. I’m so grateful to be working on things I love. When you work on things you love, I think you really can excel. Everything I do, I look at as a fan first. I wanna see it as an audience first. When I write something, I put it away and I come back to it and am like, “All right, we don’t know what’s here. Let’s sit and watch this or read it, and see if I’m satisfied or if I’m filling my fandom.”

I think it all helps because, doing all that I do, you get to learn the different mediums. No matter what you’re doing, the feelings remain the same. I’m the only person who’s written Spider-Man for the comics, the stage, and the screen. I have a new trade paperback out now, called Web of Spider-Man. People ask, “How do you approach each one differently?” The thing is, what changes are the bells and whistles. Peter Parker is, at his core, who he is. It’s the same thing with these things. We’re creating these characters, but they’re characters that we wanna relate to, that we wanna laugh with, and that we wanna be invested in. Once you get to that part, whether he’s fuzzy and blue, whether he’s bitten by a spider, whether he carries a lightsaber, at its heart, you’ve gotta come up with characters like that.

How difficult is it to get closure in a situation like what happened with Star Wars: Detours, where you get to work on something with George Lucas, but then nobody gets to see it?

SHINICK: Yeah, that was a tough one. To be honest and to be selfish, the moment was not necessarily sharing that with the world. That moment, for me, was sitting next to George and breaking story and pitching ideas and bouncing ideas with him and pinching myself. I was like, “I’m at Skywalker Ranch, literally sitting next to George, discussing Star Wars characters.” For me, that was everything. You forget that the majority of writers in this business don’t see their stuff made. People are in development for years, or they pitch things that don’t move forward. I have to remind myself how fortunate I am that most everything I’ve done has aired. Maybe this is just my moment where Detours didn’t. As much as I want people to see that, I already won in that moment because I got the experience of it all.

That is a pretty unusual situation because usually it doesn’t get as far as getting made.

SHINICK: Oh, my God, we had three seasons written and two seasons fully produced, and then it was shelved. To be honest, I can see all sides of that argument. At the time, he had just sold Lucasfilm to Disney. Disney wanted to be careful. At that point, all that mattered was Episode VII. Honestly, in the moment that we waited, I think LEGO came in and hit that comedic Star Wars tone, so that void was filled. Things happen. There are greater things out there that never saw the light a day. They’re still finding Orson Welles films, for crying out loud. Maybe the time will come someday, but it almost doesn’t matter to me.

So, what holiday is next for Beebo?

SHINICK: We’ve joked about this. In the room, everybody kept making the joke of Easter. I joked that I’d like to see Beebo go up against the Groundhog, just because I thought they’d be evenly matched. But I don’t know. I’ve been asked, “Would he have a series?” And that’s a great idea. What I find funny is that he’s starting to reach the popularity in our universe that he has in his own universe, so who knows what will happen.

I feel like you could drop him into any situation and something interesting would happen.

SHINICK: That’s the great thing about him. He’s unflappable. He has a smile on his face when he heads into any situation. Does it always work out? No. But he’s got a good attitude. That’s what I like about him.

Well, thank you so much for making such a delightful special.

SHINICK: What’s crazy is that we did this during the pandemic, which was so challenging. It was this time last year because the first draft script was due on Thanksgiving. That just goes to show you how fast this had to happen. It’s almost unreal that we accomplished it. Those animators were working around the clock to make this happen. We were doing our drafts and making it better and better. We only really finished it about a month or so ago, so it’s great to finally see it come to fruition. It goes from animatics to animation to sound effects. And then, you put the score in and it becomes a whole new thing. And then, you add the sound effects. And we had an incredible voice cast. We were so blessed to get the people we did. Ernie Hudson as Santa just melts my heart, every time. They’re all so good. By the end of it all, you’re like, “Oh, my gosh, look what we did!” I’m very proud of everyone that was involved with this because, in many ways, we pulled off the impossible. And the only person who could pull off the impossible is Beebo.

Beebo Saves Christmas airs on The CW on December 1st.

