Last week, Netflix and A24 dropped their new series Beef, a dark comedy centered on two people who won't let a road rage incident go. The series primarily follows Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) who wind up in a high-ish-speed car chase around their town. Following the event, both can't stop thinking about what happened, leading them down a rocky path of revenge that only ever escalates. The show boasts a terrific cast and riveting story, but one aspect that really gives it that extra oomph is its soundtrack. Recently, music supervisor Tiffany Anders spoke with Netflix about why the show leaned into '90s angst.

In just the trailer alone, Beef lays out the rage Amy and Danny experience, which is something creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin wanted to lean into. According to Anders, the '90s sound was a perfect fit for the tone of the show, especially in regard to "apathy and loneliness."

"Sonny [Lee] had this idea in his head that he wanted it to be ’90s music. The angsty rage to that era of music definitely suited the story and added to the tone of what was happening within these characters’ worlds. There was a real sense of apathy and loneliness, a very self-aware and confessional quality to the lyrics."

While the soundtrack consists primarily of '90s songs, it does include a handful from the early 2000s. One such song that stands out is Hoobastank's "The Reason," which is played at the end of Episode 1. Initially, Lee wanted to keep the soundtrack rooted in the '90s era. However, Anders shared that it worked within the episode. It also tied back into the season finale as Amy and Danny rely on each other, which "was not lost" on the creative team.

"The Hoobastank song definitely led us down a different path, because [it] was released in 2004, and Sonny really wanted to keep early-to-mid ’90s as his target. But when we saw the cut of the first episode, we all thought it fit lyrically and musically and there was a little bit of humor in it."

The Team Behind Beef

