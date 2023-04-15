Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for Beef Season 1.The A24-produced Netflix series Beef is an absurdly dark and comedic take on something so ordinary and relatable: road rage. Amy Lau (Ali Wong) and Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) nearly collide in a store parking lot, which leads to a car chase through a Californian neighborhood. Although Amy gets away from Danny, neither of them ever gets over the incident. The rest of the series shows just how long the two of them can hold a grudge, and each new act of revenge gets increasingly absurd yet dangerous. In the midst of their hijinks, a certain mysterious character appears that seems oddly out of place: a witch. But the creepy woman in black isn’t just some silly imaginary friend created by Amy as a little girl. Played by Ione Skye, the Viola Swamp-inspired witch provides some significant insights into Amy’s psychology and could partially explain why she is so stressed and angry in the first place.

Viola Swamp Has Been Terrorizing Children For Decades

If the mysterious woman in black gave you instant childhood trauma, you might have been just like Amy Lau, one of the many children who read Miss Nelson Is Missing! and the other Miss Nelson books written by Harry Allard. The book series, which ran from 1977 to 1985, is about a group of misbehaving schoolchildren who one day discover that their teacher has been replaced by “a woman in an ugly black dress.” The woman introduces herself as Miss Viola Swamp. Though the ending of the book hints that their original teacher was only in costume as Miss Swamp to teach them a lesson, most children probably only remember the strange, horrific appearance of the witch-like teacher instead of the true meaning behind the story. The book was more nightmare-fuel than a cautionary tale about misbehaving children. In Beef, Amy Lau continues to think about Viola Swamp well into adulthood, even seeing the image of her in her own reflection.

Ione Skye Is the Familiar Face Underneath Prosthetics and Make-up

There is another familiar face hidden behind Amy’s Viola Swamp-inspired imaginary friend. From her breakout films in the 80s like River’s Edge with Keanu Reeves and Say Anything… with John Cusack, to her more recent appearances on the sitcom Arrested Development, Ione Skye has a had a long career across film and television. In Beef, Skye used her limited time on Beef to deliver a truly haunting cameo. “Amy, I’m always watching,” she tells a much younger Amy, who tries to hide chocolate bar wrappers under her bed. The witch ends their conversation with a sinister smile, a failed attempt at comfort and sincerity.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Jake Schreier said of Skye’s performance, “To have Ione be willing to show up and do all the prosthetics and the makeup, but then still give a very real performance at that moment, that's such a lift for the show.” In the same interview, Beef series creator Lee Sung Jin said he was a “big fan of her and all her movies. She was really a champ in terms of going with the flow.” Though Lee clarified that Ione Skye’s character isn’t a straightforward adaptation of Herry Allard’s character, she is “a loose reimagining and amalgamation” of other children’s book characters similar to Viola Swamp, most likely other terrorizing women figures like Roald Dahl’s Miss Agatha Trunchbull from Matilda or even Cruella de Vil from 101 Dalmatians.

In addition to singing the praise of Ione Skye, Lee also credited makeup department head Dana Hamel. In the same interview, Lee explained how the budget ran out for prosthetics, so Hamel rushed to get Halloween costumes and fake noses. The creepy witch is truly the perfect, uncanny blend of costume and performance and adds yet another layer to Amy’s character backstory.

The Witch Represents Amy’s Shame and Childhood Trauma

Earlier in the season, after Amy and her husband George (Joseph Lee) get into an argument, they seek out the help of a couple’s therapist. Amy is very much concerned about their relationship. After all, the reason why she wants to sell her business is so she can spend more time with her family. So it’s no surprise that Amy takes their session seriously, fully committed to hashing out what exactly is getting in the way of her relationship: her parents.

She tells the therapist about her father, “A Chinese guy from the Midwest, I mean, communication wasn’t his forte. He’d just bottle up everything inside until it just exploded all at once.” She says the same thing about her mother, “[S]he wasn’t any better. She thought that talking about your feelings was the same thing as complaining.” Still, Amy understands that her mother’s coldness was a result of her trauma fleeing Vietnam, and generational trauma is often part of the Asian American immigrant experience.

We get a fuller picture of Amy’s childhood and relationship with her parents in the same episode that the witch appears, which is appropriate since the two are significantly related. When Amy is seeing someone other than her husband — someone she just met playing chess online — she sees the witch in her reflection on the television screen. This reminds Amy of her past and motivates her to confront her parents about her childhood secrets. Specifically, the infidelity in her relationship with George reminds her of her father’s infidelity years ago. The witch appears to Amy whenever these secrets are repressed, whether it’s a chocolate bar she isn’t supposed to eat or the fact that her father had been seeing another woman. “I can't tell anyone your secrets,” the witch tells young Amy. “Because no one would love you.”

According to Lee, the witch is a “manifestation of all these shameful feelings….When thinking about Amy's character and what's driving a lot of her actions, it felt natural to revisit her shame and what she was like as a child.” The road rage incident that she refuses to admit, her illicit affair with Danny’s younger brother Paul (Young Mazino), and her overall secret beef with Danny Cho are direct results of her inability to communicate her feelings of unhappiness, dissatisfaction, and anger. As Amy admits to the therapist, “I think growing up with my parents taught me to repress all my feelings.” And just like her father, those bottled-up feelings ultimately build up and explode.

Surely, Amy’s beef with Danny isn’t over. The season finale leaves a lot of room for more feelings of stress and rage between Beef’s main characters to build over another season. It would be nice, albeit at the risk of being unsettled, to see Ione Skye return in a future episode to reprise her role as the witch if we were to get another season. Who knows? Maybe Danny has his own imaginary boogeyman from the past. Maybe that boogeyman has his own beef with Amy’s witch.