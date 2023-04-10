Netflix and A24 Productions have struck gold again with Beef. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the dark comedy has a premise that really stands out from its peers. The whole show begins with two characters, Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong), who are involved in a road rage incident that progresses into a full-on chase; Amy gets away, but not before her license plate is identified by Danny. This is where the groundwork is laid — these two individuals make it their life mission to get revenge as they trade blows back and forth with each other, seemingly amplifying the stakes. Throughout it all, Yeun and Wong's brilliant acting truly makes us feel the scorn these characters have for one another.

In the early stages of this rivalry, there are more harmless retaliations, such as Danny leaving a trail of pee in Amy’s bathroom to Amy defacing Danny’s truck. Then things get more aggressive and eventually violent over the back half of the show, culminating in a wild twist-and-turn finish over the final few episodes. A show this well-written deserves a compelling ending, and that’s exactly what this series accomplishes.

A Time Jump Sets Up 'Beef's Ending

It’s Episode 7 where the ending begins to take shape, and this is where an eight-month time jump occurs. Our characters are in a much better place than we have seen them in over the first six episodes. Amy is relaxing with her husband and daughter by the pool at their new vacation home. They even have a family nanny, Betty, who's taking some of the everyday stressors off of Amy’s shoulders. The deal she has longed for is finally secured, so financial freedom is now accomplished. On the other side, Danny is now leading the ministry worship band, he has the dream home he designed for his parents ready to go, and he’s in a relationship with Esther. All of this is a far cry from where these characters had been eight months prior, so what could go wrong?

Where things start to deteriorate for these two leads is at George’s art show. Invited by Amy's husband George (Joseph Lee), who believes him to be someone known as "Zane," Danny surprises Amy at their house. When she asks what he’s doing here, he asks her if she’s happy now that she has everything she wants. Clearly, Danny doesn’t feel fulfilled despite having the things he desired, and it doesn’t seem Amy is, either, as she tells him that “everything fades.” We're moments away from these two going their separate ways until Danny notices a tattoo on her back, the same one that he saw on the back of the woman who sent a naughty photo to his brother, Paul (Young Mazino). He connects the dots and realizes Amy is Kayla (the name Amy has been using to catfish Paul) and everything around their feud gets set back in motion. They have a confrontation outside where Amy confirms previous suspicions that Danny was the one who turned his cousin in to take the fall (and in turn, steal his money). In the fallout from that argument, Amy tells George she wants to move to a new house, Danny confronts Paul about Kayla's real identity, and, in response to feeling used, Paul shows up at Amy’s house where he tells her husband that he had been sleeping with his wife.

Catch your breath if need be because a lot goes down on Episode 7 to get the wheels going on a jam-packed final few episodes. Beef does a wonderful job of intertwining the messy webs created by both Danny and Amy, so in order to stick the landing, there have to be some tense moments with high stakes to give us the payoff. With George taking their daughter June (Remy Holt) and leaving his wife, we realize that Amy now has nothing left. As that’s going on, the house Danny had built for his parents engulfs in flames. Paul suspects Amy’s behind it (she wasn’t, it was faulty wiring), but the stakes are set for the final showdown between Danny and Amy.

What Leads to Amy and Danny’s Second Car Chase?

With our leads both at rock bottom again, they turn their attention to getting revenge on the other. Danny learns about the faulty wiring being the cause of the fire but refuses to admit his error and instead, goes to Amy’s house where he leaves a glove under her sink to frame her (he places the other one at the fire). He nearly gets away with it until George holds him up with a gun. In an effort to come clean, Amy has opened up to him about everything that has been going on and how Zane is actually Danny. George attempts to put him under citizen’s arrest until the police arrive but Danny fights back, shoving George into the wall where he bangs his head and is knocked unconscious. Unsure if he has killed him or not, Danny flees the scene in his truck where he’s shocked to see June and the family dog in his backseat.

Beef eventually reaches its penultimate episode where everything that had transpired before this moment comes to a head. Danny's cousin Isaac (David Choe) is out of jail and demanding the money that Danny had stolen from him. With an Amber Alert out for June, Isaac uses this as leverage to offer a ransom to Amy of $500,000 to get her child back, to which she instead tells him to rob her boss Jordan’s (Maria Bello) mansion, where he can take upwards of $1 million worth of items from her art gallery. This is where everyone comes into one setting as Isaac and his cohorts break in and hold up Amy, Jordan, and Jordan's new wife Naomi (Ashley Park) before the authorities are alerted. At this point, Isaac has already locked Danny and Paul outside. Naomi and Jordan attempt to escape, but Jordan is brutally killed when she gets stuck in the electric door to her safe room. Beef pulls out all the stops in this episode with a vicious death, a shootout when the FBI arrives, and what we believe to be Paul being shot as he attempts to run away from the scene at Danny's urging.

All of this gets our two leads back into their own vehicles. June and their family dog are safe and secure with George, who up and leaves Amy behind as an emergency custody notice pops up in Amy’s email inbox. Her character arc has her back at rock bottom again. The same goes for Danny as he believes his brother is dead. This results in the two speeding off again where their chase goes off the rails, literally, as both cars lose control over a hill.

Wait, Do Amy and Danny Reconcile?

Through nine episodes, Beef was able to present us with an incredible story based on a silly premise. Are these two people really holding onto this petty grudge this long? Using this extreme example to center the lesson it wants to be told, Beef uses its final episode to show us what this was all about. Danny and Amy jockey for the gun, go on a chase through the desert, and each suffers injuries that force the other to help them. There's a whole chunk of time devoted to showing what happens when they eat poisonous berries, but it's at this moment that we realize what the issue was all of this time.

These two characters exhausted all of this energy and directed their own problems onto the other. This results in what we see transpire over the season. All of this, though, could have been avoided had they actually just communicated. We see in their most vulnerable states (as death starts to creep into their minds) that they're similar. Danny and Amy were in dark places when the road rage incident occurred. What came after that was them each projecting their own struggles and channeling that into this vendetta. When they finally open up to each other, the other begins to understand why they are that way. Amy tells Danny that “I’ve never talked to anybody like this before.” He agrees, later saying that all she wanted was “to not be alone.”

It's a clever ending — the writers insert these two feuding characters into a do-or-die situation where the only way out is by helping one another. It's the same concept of locking two people who are in conflict in the same room so they're forced to talk it out. In this case, the desert is that room, and the stakes are amplified as death looms. The morning arrives and to their surprise, they're still alive. They continue on until they reach civilization, moving up towards an underpass when a figure emerges. It's George, who is only aware of the fact that Danny kidnapped his daughter and presumably abducted his wife. He shoots Danny without hesitation as the screen cuts to black. The blackness extends for quite a while until the next scene begins in a hospital room with Danny on life support and Amy by his side. She crawls into his bed and wraps her body around his, and several days pass as indicated by the changing colors of the window. The final moment finds Danny lifting his right arm around Amy as the credits roll.

For a show about two people holding onto a grudge, what Beef was able to accomplish was far more than we could have expected over 10 episodes. This speaks to the talented writers and cast that carried out this narrative. There was a time about halfway in when it didn't appear that we'd ever see a reconciliation. With the characters at rock bottom and each counter getting more aggressive, it honestly felt as though someone was going to die over this rivalry. Instead, Beef took us on a wild back-and-forth where the characters had no choice but to talk, realize what was actually happening here, and give us a conclusion we didn't see coming.

