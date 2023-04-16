The following article contains spoilers for Beef Season 1.After seven petty-filled, vengeance-soaked episodes of television, Netflix's and A24's baby Beef decided to go back in time for the eighth episode. A quick recap for the uninitiated: Beef revolves around the aftermath of a road rage incident between Amy Lau (Ali Wong) and Daniel Cho (Steven Yeun). This event, along with further acts to even the score with each other, leads them down roads of lies, manipulation, and despair. When Episode 8 arrives, it makes us as the viewer go: "Oh, that's why they're like this."

The episode is titled "The Drama of Original Choice" and is strikingly similar in language to the term "original sin." The idea of original sin is very much in play in this episode as it explains the behavior of the two characters. As original sin professes that human beings are doomed to sin from birth as a result of Adam and Eve, Amy and Daniel are doomed to commit not just road rage but any action resulting from it because of their childhood.

Amy Is Affected by Her Parents, Her Dad's Affair, and Shame

For the first half of the episode, Amy is the focus. We see glimpses of her home life as a young girl as it's paired with jump forwards into the present story as a way of cause-and-effect that informs how she operates in regard to her family life. In the flashback, Beef reveals traumatic childhood moments such as Amy discovering her father's affair and hearing about how her parents didn't want to have her. It's hard enough for a young child to witness, but those moments are compounded by the recurring appearance of a witch-like figure. The figure's Pavlovian appearance occurs when Amy feels shame. In their first encounter, when little Amy hides cookies under her bed, the witch says: I won't tell anyone, because no one would love you."

The figure is not only a manifestation of Amy's shame but of Amy's yearning for love. The witch only appears after her parents, the people who are supposed to provide her with unconditional love and adoration, see her as a burden. The figure saying: "Because no one would ever love you" vocalizes Amy's biggest fear. Her fear fuels her destructive behavior which helps drive the conflict of the show. Instead of being honest, vulnerable, and her true self with people in her life and showing her flaws, she hides it in adulthood, especially from her husband George (Joseph Lee). If her own parents saw her as a nuisance and ruining their life, who would willingly love her if there was one single flaw? If the original sin for humanity was eating the forbidden fruit, then the original sin in Amy's life was a child believing that she was unworthy of love.

Her fear of not being loved emanates throughout the previous seven episodes. Not revealing her ongoing feud with Danny to George, and hiding her affair with Danny's brother Paul (Young Mazino) after George opened up about his emotional affair with Amy's coworker has her double down to save face. Withholding her mistakes and flaws, even if it would've potentially made things better with George and the titular beef sooner, was her way of protecting herself from the loss of being loved. In a previous episode, Amy talks to a therapist and asks her if that unconditional love is such a thing. If there's something that a person could do to test the line of what it means to be unconditional. In that scene, we don't see the adult Amy screaming and running after Danny after he peed on her floor. We see the little girl who walked past the door of her parents arguing about the finances of raising a child. We don't see the adult Amy who catfished Paul as a way of "getting even." We see the little girl was told by a witch that she would not be loved.

Danny Is Afraid of Being Alone and Is Controlling

Midway through the episodes, we shift from Amy's story to Danny's. This is the first time, we've seen Danny all episode, and it's right after the events of the house fire for his parent's new house from the previous episode. After the firefighter mentioned that one of the causes of the fire could be arson, Paul tells Danny that it could be Amy as he told George about their tryst and could be retaliation for it, and feels guilt for it. Danny's flashbacks to his youth and getting bullied on the child playground. The next flashback is now having Paul in his life, and he doesn't have to be alone. In Paul, he has a companion with whom he can go through life together with.

When we flash forward. After the firefighter tells Danny that Danny's faulty wiring caused the fire, Danny lies and manipulates Paul into believing that it was Amy. As Paul feels guilt and shame over his belief that he's responsible for the destruction of their parent's home, Danny comforts him a la Bishop comforting his murder victim's mother in Juice fashion. The final flashback is a scene where Paul is about to send out his college applications and Danny begs him to go to a college close by and stay with him. "I'm doing my own thing," Paul replies. Later on, Danny throws away Paul's applications, ruining his brother's chance at forming his own life.

Danny's fear of being alone is what causes him to have this toxic relationship with his brother. Instead of being honest with his brother about the fire and watching his brother become his own man, he wants to have control over his loved one. Not only is Paul supposed to be Danny's companion, but he's always someone who he also has power over. He's the older brother and thereby has more authority over him. At a young age, Paul tags along with Danny at Danny's instance. Throughout the season, he's constantly telling Paul how to live life and what to do. It's him trying to help his brother, but at the same time trying to input his values of life on him. Danny doesn't want to be the little kid who picked on the playground, but has now, in essence, picked on his little brother and attempted to have control over him. The original sin was Danny's childhood fear of being alone and powerless.

The Crossroads of Adulthood

As we are caught up with them at the present moment, Danny and Amy go on two different paths in terms of the feud. Amy after going back home and trying to make sense of the environment she grew up in, finally tells the truth to George in their backyard. The whole truth. The road rage, the affair, and the break-in put his mother Fumi (Patti Yasutake) in the hospital. She tells him: "I've been like this my entire life." Amy decides to break the toxic and destructive pattern of behavior. Even after George decides to divorce her, she accepts it. Not as someone not loving her, but as a consequence of her dishonesty.

On the other hand, Danny refuses that path and leans into his insecurity and manipulation. He goes out a buys a gas can and gloves to plant at Amy's house because God forbid he takes responsibility for his own actions. The shows return to the same backyard where Amy reveals everything, where Danny encounters George and June there. Danny still blind to his own toxic behavior knocks George unconscious and inadvertently kidnaps June. The release that Amy got, however brutal, from opening up had the potential to end the beef and its ramifications. However, Danny's retreat further has entered the point of no return that now dooms everyone, not just those two. "The Drama of Original Choice," showed that the outline of adulthood is developed in childhood and the consequences of not reexamining it.