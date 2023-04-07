Get ready to indulge in some juicy revenge drama with Beef - the latest dark comedy series from A24 and showrunner Lee Sung Jin. This exciting show explores the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers, Danny Cho and Amy Lau, as their obsession with retribution leads to a series of petty yet hilarious retaliations.

As the feud escalates, it threatens to wreak havoc on their lives, relationships, and careers. But amidst all the drama, Beef also delivers a powerful message about the importance of family. With a perfect mix of humor, suspense, and passion, this 10-episode series is a must-watch for anyone looking for some fun and thrilling entertainment. Don't miss the acclaimed new series, which is now streaming on Netflix as of April 6, 2023.

Check out the cast and character guide for Beef.

Steven Yeun as Danny Cho

Steven Yeun plays Danny Cho, who is currently facing a string of unfortunate events. Struggling financially due to his decreasing bank balance, lack of employment opportunities, and a burdening sense of responsibility towards his younger brother, nothing seems to be going right in his life. Oh, and let’s not forget amassing enough money to purchase land in SoCal to build his parents’ dream home. At this point, Danny’s practically a time-ticking bomb waiting to explode.

Before Beef, Yeun received an Oscar nomination for his outstanding performance in the acclaimed film Minari. The actor has also appeared in films such as Jordan Peele's Nope and Bong Joon-ho's Okja. But his most notable performance is his role as Glenn in the zombie classic The Walking Dead. He will next be seen in Bong Joon-ho's next film, Mickey 17, and he will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts, where he is rumored to be playing the role of Sentry.

Ali Wong as Amy Lau

Ali Wong plays Amy Lau, a soon-to-be stay-at-home mom who's in the middle of selling her plant company for a multimillion-dollar deal. Amy's life seems perfect, with a handsome spouse, an adorable daughter, and a beautifully renovated house that could easily be featured in an architecture magazine. Amy is all set to spend the rest of her years enjoying her peaceful life, there's practically nothing else to do - that is until she (literally) crosses roads with Danny.

Wong’s roots originate from the realms of comedy. With three stand-up Netflix specials under her belt, she’s ventured onto acting with roles in Always Be My Maybe, Birds of Prey, and American Housewife. She’s also done some voice acting for Big Mouth and Tuca & Bertie. Up next for Wong is the animated series Jentry Chau vs. The Underworld, where she'll voice the titular character.

Young Mazino as Paul Cho

Young Mazino plays Paul Cho, Danny’s younger brother. The youngest Cho in the family, Paul resents his “family of losers” and dedicates his time to gaming, investing in shady crypto, and working out. His quarter-life crisis doesn’t make things easier, which is why Paul always avoids his older brother Danny at any cost.

Mazino started his career as a musician before transitioning to acting in around 2014. You can catch him in guest roles on popular TV shows such as Blindspot, New Amsterdam, and Prodigal Son.

David Choe as Isaac Cho

David Choe plays Isaac Cho, Danny and Paul's cousin, who's all fun on the outside, but is all smoke and mirrors. Recently released from prison, Isaac is adamant that he's innocent and is simply caught as a misunderstood middleman who was wrongly arrested. But the thing is, he was also involved in the loss of the motel that Danny and Paul's parents owned and operated. Isaac might have to work a bit hard to regain his cousins' trust.

Choe is known for his titular show, appropriately titled The Choe Show, and has appeared on FX's Better Things and Disney+'s The Mandalorian.

Joseph Lee as George Nakai

Joseph Lee plays George Nakai, Amy’s talented sculptor-husband who decides to become a stay-at-home dad. Despite his tough-looking exterior resembling that of a biker, he exudes the tranquility of a Buddhist monk. While he may seem like the perfect trophy husband to Amy, there's more to him than meets the eye. His custom vases are not the only things hiding a deeper complexity; audiences will see another side of him when provoked.

Lee's first appearance in a movie was in Searching, followed by appearances in various TV shows such as Star Trek: Picard, Miracle That We Met, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Patti Yasutake as Fumi Nakai

Patti Yasutake plays Fumi Nakai, George's mother, June's grandmother, and Amy's mother-in-law. Fumi is known for her passive-aggressive behavior, which, more times than often, crosses the line from passive to aggressive. The widow of a renowned artist, she wants June to pursue a similar path. She is concerned that George might be neglecting his artistic abilities and putting his career in the backseat as he prioritizes being a caregiver.

Yasutake is a well-known actress, widely recognized for her role as Nurse Alyssa Ogawa in the popular TV series Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired in 1987. Additionally, she appeared as Mrs. Howard in the beloved cult classic film Drop Dead Gorgeous.

Maria Bello as Jordan Forster

Maria Bello plays Jordan Forster, a highly affluent woman accustomed to having her way. As the big boss of Forsters, a home improvement store interested in acquiring Amy's plant company, Kōyōhaus, she holds power to determine whether or not the deal will go through. Despite her penchant for bullying and cultural appropriation, ultimately, Amy's fate is in Jordan's hands.

Bello appeared in popular movies like A History of Violence and Coyote Ugly and on TV shows such as Law & Order: SVU and ER.

Ashley Park as Naomi Forster

Ashley Park plays Naomi Forster, Jordan's sister-in-law. Despite being a stay-at-home mom, Naomi appears to have it all - style, glamour, and the perfect home. It's no wonder Amy is so envious of her. However, she is plagued by feelings of loneliness, FOMO, and insecurity as she second-guesses her life choices.

Park is widely known for her roles in the Netflix series Emily in Paris as Mindy, and as the original Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls on Broadway. Park is set to star in the upcoming comedy film Joy Ride, which will be released in the summer, she'll also have a role in Season 3 of the hit Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and will make a cameo appearance in the film adaptation of Mean Girls: The Musical.

Justin H. Min as Edwin

Justin H. Min plays Edwin, the lucky guy who married Danny's childhood sweetheart and is now expecting a child together. However, despite his seemingly fuss-free marriage, Edwin still harbors jealousy and insecurity toward Danny. Edwin is an active member of his church, playing guitar for their worship team and participating in their basketball league.

Min is also recognized for his portrayal of Ben Hargreeves in the popular Netflix series The Umbrella Academy. He also starred in the comedy film Shortcomings, directed and produced by Randall Park, which premiered at Sundance in January. Additionally, Min played the lead role in the film After Yang.

Andrew Santino as Michael

Andrew Santino plays Michael, a member of Isaac's entourage constantly searching for money-making opportunities. Michael harbors resentment towards Isaac's perceived dominance within their group and is known for his vast knowledge of random trivia.

Santino is a veteran stand-up comedian, having also played one in the TV show I'm Dying Up Here. He has acted in several TV shows and movies, including This Is Us, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Dave. In addition to hosting the podcast Whiskey Ginger, Santino co-hosts Bad Friends with comedian Bobby Lee. Up next for Santino is the Peter Farrelly-directed comedy Rick Stanicky from Amazon Studios, where he'll star alongside John Cena, Zac Efron, and William H. Macy.

Rekstizzy as Bobby

Rekstizzy plays Bobby, another one of Issac's minions. Easily recognizable from his glasses, Bobby still lingers on the fact that he was accepted into some pretty colleges in the past. Like Michael, he is dissatisfied with Isaac's position of power and is ready to take chances for financial gain.

Rekstizzy is known for his appearance in the 2016 documentary Bad Rap, which chronicles the lives of four Korean American hip-hop artists, among them Dumbfoundead, Lyricks, and Awkwafina. He also provided the voice for Rap Bear in an episode of Adventure Time.

Mia Serafino as Mia

Mia Serafino plays Mia, Amy’s employee. Mia frequently praises Amy's artistic skills and the talent of her family members. Mia herself has a degree in art and is anxious about how the sale of Kōyōhaus will affect her own career prospects.

Serafino has appeared in several television shows such as Shameless, iCarly, and NCIS: Los Angeles. Additionally, she has played supporting roles in films such as Zeroville and Saving Mr. Banks.

Remy Holt as June Nakai

Remy Holt plays June Nakai, the only child of Amy and George. June is both cute and clever and enjoys art, candy, and spending time with her parents.

Holt began her career in modeling at the young age of three, and her performance in Beef is one of her very first roles. She can also be seen in the role of Madelyn Davis in the Yellowstone spin-off series 1923, which is available on Paramount Plus. She will also make an appearance in the Season 2 of the Apple TV+ comedy series The Afterparty.