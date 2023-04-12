Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Beef Season 1.Beef is an example of a show with so many subtle references and drops of information carrying weight in the end. Seeing Danny (Steven Yeun) climb a tree in the first episode and point out how the crows love him is something no one is thinking twice about at the moment. It’s a throwaway line, at least that’s how we see it at first, and with so much going on in this fast-paced show, there’s not much thought placed on that remark. Yet, with each episode passing, images of crows emerge all over. If you found yourself about halfway through the series asking yourself what was happening with these birds, you weren’t alone. Beef doesn’t shy away from dropping little nuggets of foreshadowing throughout the series with the crows being the most prominent. We see them pop up not just in scenes with Danny but also with Amy (Ali Wong). What’s it all mean? The crows have a rich history, particularly in Korean culture which is why showrunner Lee Sung Jin incorporated these birds as a way of telling us something without actually saying it. This, of course, is a true sign of a well-written show, and the usage of crows supports this notion.

Crows Have Many Meanings

In Korea, the crow can symbolize bad luck. This surely can be applied in a show about road rage where each character finds themself down on their luck at various points. There’s also a belief that crows can represent death, again this can fit the narrative we see play out over the course of the show. A cackling crow heard before dawn can mean death is around you. While our two leads make it out alive (thanks to that arm raise in the final moment giving us hope for Danny), we do see death come to a few people around Danny and Amy. If you look across many cultures, they all have their own slightly different interpretations of these birds. Some even see them as guidance due to their intelligence (more on that later). For the purpose of Beef, we can assume the crows have a darker connotation though that intelligence of theirs does come into play in the final episode.

What About That Crow Experiment?

If you weren’t paying mind to the crows early in the season, Episode 5 made you rethink what you may have missed. It’s as if Beef knew those references may have flown over our heads (literally) so it used a conversation between Bobby (Rekstizzy) and Michael (Andrew Santino) to reinforce the idea of the crows. Michael asks, “Did you ever hear of the Harvard crow study?” to which Bobby has no idea. He goes on to explain how they put a “dude in a Dick Cheney mask, and he was mean to these crows, and the crows talked to other crows.” This results in the birds all across the country attacking Dick Cheney because they can recognize faces. It was a quick exchange between friends but one that carries a lot of weight as the series progresses.

While Michael mentions it being a Harvard study, this actually isn’t true. The real-life experiment was conducted at the University of Washington. The actual project took place on the campus where they studied how crows would react to two different people by using a different mask to represent violence (this was a caveman mask) and the other a neutral person (this was Dick Cheney). It was determined that the birds would squawk, chirp and fly near the one they felt was violent while whoever had the Cheney mask was left alone as they were deemed safe. The show used this concept, though with some slight alterations, to explain the use of the crows in this show. It actually makes sense that Michael may actually have heard about this experiment but as the whole “whisper down the lane” game goes, got his facts twisted up but still was able to express the general point. Whatever the case may be, Beef wants us to know these birds can remember people.

The Crows Come Together in the Finale

Throughout the show, we see Danny encounter a crow in the tree (“Crows love me!”), Amy points her gun at a crow, and crows fly overheard in the ninth episode when their cars go over the hill. We even see a crow during Danny’s flashbacks in Episode 8. All of this comes together in the finale as Beef takes a creative risk in diving into the supernatural, showing the birds communicating with closed-captioning. The birds clearly have been following Amy and Danny as one notes how “the male fed me once.” The other says, “The female scared my uncle at her home.” All of this ties back to that experiment's explanation with the crows confirming they know these two characters, how they see Danny as the nice one because he fed them before, and how Amy is the aggressor. It’s a big stray from the central plot of this show and risks showing two birds interacting, but all of it strangely works. When Amy has a gun pointed at Danny following the crash, it’s these same crows who side with Danny due to how he treated them who come in and save his life by attacking Amy, so she can’t shoot him.

The whole point of the crows was to show us how these creatures have been tracking the situation just as we have. While they can represent some dark underlying tones, there’s also the symbolism of guidance in many cultures that we see unfold in the finale. By helping Danny to escape, what we end up getting is the culmination of this year-long feud. The two leads are forced to help one another to survive and to communicate with one another after refusing to do so previously. Without the crows, Danny likely doesn’t make it much longer after the crash. Because of how he treated them and the crows siding with him, they help him in a way that gives us the satisfying ending we receive. Amy and Danny actually reconcile in a dark and twisted manner, but one that makes sense considering how silly this whole vendetta was in the first place. If you didn’t pick up on the crows, that final episode scene likely doesn’t leave the same impact as someone who picked up on the imagery. All of it, though, was subtle enough that it doesn’t take away from the story if it’s missed altogether, but it amplifies the journey for those who caught what was going on.

