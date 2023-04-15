Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Beef Season 1 Episode 10.

From the opening scene of Beef’s finale, you can already tell that this episode will be unlike the other episodes of the season. Just after Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) drive off a cliff, two crows begin having a conversation about them. Through the subtitles, we find out one crow is fond of Danny because he fed him once before. The other, however, declares an “act of war” against Amy who once pointed a gun at them. These crows come back later on in the episode to attack Amy, which is just one aspect of the finale that elevates Beef’s absurdity.

Sure, there have been other moments of wacky hijinks throughout the series, like Amy’s long-term secret relationship with Danny’s younger brother — but the finale has managed to top all those. From the ongoing chase between Danny and Amy, including their weirdly funny and existential trip on some poisonous berries, to the ironic yet poignant ending, Beef’s finale is deservingly unhinged yet altogether beautiful at the same time.

From Road Rage to Petty Pursuit

Because the show began with the unresolved road rage between Amy and Danny, they deserved a rematch. However, this time their rage wouldn’t just be about a near collision in a parking lot. Especially after the penultimate episode, Amy and Danny have a lot more to be angry about. Amy was just in a hostage situation, her daughter was kidnapped, and her husband George (Joseph Lee) threatened to leave her. Also, because Amy confessed everything to Jordan (Maria Bello) — including the sale of her business under false pretenses, like never wanting to sell George’s Tamago chair — her overall plans of giving up her work life to spend more time with her family are falling apart. Danny also has a lot on his plate. The house he worked so hard to give to his parents burned down, his cousin Isaac (David Choe) found out he sold him out, and his younger brother Paul (Young Mazino) seemingly died at the hands of the police. The stakes have never been higher, nor more personal, for Amy and Danny.

At the end of Episode 9, Amy and Danny managed to run each other off a cliff. In Episode 10, the finale, we find out they miraculously survived the crash because, well, of course they did! Their beef couldn’t end on such an anti-climactic note, not after everything they’ve been through. Amy and Danny are no Thelma and Louise. But one would think a car crash would finally put an end to their petty, immature feud. Instead, Amy is all the more invigorated to shoot and kill Danny on the spot. Danny is just as enraged, pushing Amy down a hill. The next morning, Amy struggles to walk with a limp but eventually finds Danny, who is also still lost in the wilderness. The chase finally ends, but not without more pettiness. Danny’s fart is the perfect, immature button to end their chase as they call it a truce, now that they realize neither could survive on their own.

The Truth Will Set You Free, With the Help of Poisonous Berries

The second act of the finale is probably Beef’s most absurd sequence throughout the series, and also the most significant. In order to survive, Amy and Danny set up camp underneath a tree and end up consuming some poisonous berries. Although Amy has made a business on plants, she isn’t at all the expert she made herself out to be — and Danny calls her out on it. “I just Google shit and pretend that I am,” Amy confesses. They begin to lose all sense of time and even their sense of self — but perhaps they needed to eat the poisonous berries to actually get to their true selves.

Danny confesses to Amy that on the day they almost crashed into each other, he was trying to return the hibachi grills that he tried to kill himself with. He continues to confess other moments in his life, like how he peed all over someone’s bathroom as a child and was beaten by his father. “Now you have to pass that trauma down to an innocent driver of a white SUV,” Amy points out the irony and calls back to the initial interaction that got them in all this trouble. But she also confesses her own secrets, like how she once purposefully broke one of her husband’s vases but blamed her daughter. “I don’t want anyone to see who I really am,” she says. Amy hasn’t let anyone see the real her, nor let anyone know what she really thinks. She’s kept secrets from her parents, from George, from her mother-in-law. Now that they aren’t trying to kill each other, Amy and Danny can have a good, clear conversation, and all it took was a bad trip on berries.

Even as Danny’s and Amy’s self-perception begin to blur, seemingly blending and then switching minds entirely and still drugged up on the berries, they finally reach an understanding. They agree on the Catch-22 philosophy: the feeling that “anytime you try to hold on to one thing, it slips away.” No matter what they do, Amy and Danny will have to lose something to gain something, and they’ll never be happy or satisfied. This mutual realization could have been achieved earlier on in the series before their choices and consequences got out of hand. “We should’ve done this more often,” Danny (in Amy’s body) says. But of course, this sentiment is short-lived. The next day, when Danny and Amy make it onto a road in a tunnel, George unexpectedly shows up in search of Amy and shoots Danny, sending him to the hospital. Catch-22 holds true.

Amy and Danny Finally Collide in a Hospital Bed

Whereas the inciting incident of the show was a near collision between Amy and Danny in a store parking lot, the final image of the season sees Amy and Danny finally brought together in a softer, and safer, collision: a hug. Although Amy is the one who initiates the embrace, Danny brings an arm around her, showing that the gesture of affection is mutual. Danny’s ending in Season 1 is also ironic. Although he began the series wanting to kill himself with some hibachi grills, in this final moment he is holding onto his life — and holding onto Amy. Before, Danny saw his life’s purpose to exact revenge on Amy. Now, after all they’ve both gone through, his relationship with Amy is somehow different, almost hopeful. Tied together with Smashing Pumpkins’ “Mayonaise,” Beef’s final scene is the emotional sendoff that Amy and Danny both needed from the very beginning.

The finale of Beef might have topped the insane and ridiculous events from the rest of the season, but the show’s truly unexpected risk was giving Amy and Danny a moment of peace. They’ve been playing a cat-and-mouse game throughout the series, only meeting briefly in between the rest of their crazy, chaotic lives. Now that they’ve spent a day together in the wilderness and had the chance to talk over their differences, this final collision feels earned.

Whether this peace will last or it is only a momentary ceasefire remains to be seen, possibly in a second season. Will Danny forgive Amy’s husband for shooting him? Will they return to their respective lives with some sense of normalcy? It’s hard to tell, especially since we’ve seen how both Amy and Danny will go to great lengths to hold onto a grudge. Regardless, the finale was a more than satisfying ending to a thoroughly entertaining season of television.

