In one of Beef’s most cruel moments, Ashley Park’s character Naomi has to make a decision whose outcome claims another character’s life. However, the scene is played out in a way that viewers can’t be 100% sure if Naomi did what she did on purpose, by accident, or she just panicked at the moment and didn’t consciously make a decision. In an interview with Collider to promote Joy Ride, Park talked about that moment with her co-star Sherry Cola.

During the interview, Park told our own Perri Nemiroff that the first thing she does in any project is try not to judge the character she plays and, ultimately, she tries to put herself in the same situation to imagine the kind of decision she’d make. In the scene, Naomi dashes to a panic room during a robbery inside billionaire Jordan’s (Maria Bello) mansion. As criminals start to catch up to her, she’s forced to decide if she’ll wait for Jordan or just push the button that closes the door to the room and save herself. Park commented on the scene:

“I am the most easily scared person. If I was in that situation, I would have fainted probably before I can even run there. For me, I think there's such a conflict in that moment of, ‘I want to help, but what am I doing?’ I’ve been in life and death situations; when you’re in those situations you're not thinking in a precise or concise way, at least [Naomi] was not. So I don't think there's any intention, but to maybe help, maybe not, maybe just do what the director says and the writer says and Sonny [Lee, series creator] says. I think that that's exactly what happens, which is why there's probably so much conflict in her by the end of it of like, what just happened?”

Fight, Flight, or Kill

As the interview progressed, Cola revealed that she had a slightly different take on the the scene. First, the actor revealed that the shocking moment “F’ed” her up when she was watching, and that she “could unpack that episode for hours.” She went on to comment that, in a scene before Jordan is killed by the deadly door, the woman had just dumped Naomi quite cruelly. The duo ended up agreeing that Naomi probably didn’t do it on purpose, and maybe she just had poor hand-eye coordination and, of top of that, the character didn’t even know there was a panic room with a button in the house. Park caps it off:

“I don't think she did on purpose. I think when someone's running towards you screaming, ‘Do not close it,’ then you're like, ‘Oh god, I'm waiting for you. I'm waiting!’ I just think she does not have periphery well. She’s like nearsighted.”

Beef stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) and Ali Wong (Always Be My Maybe) as rivals who meet during a road rage incident and develop an instant vendetta against each other that escalates to surprising and dangerous levels. You can stream all ten episodes on Netflix.

