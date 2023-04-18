She’s a wife. She’s a mother. She lives in an affluent neighborhood. She’s connected to the art world, even if just by marriage. She wears nice clothes. She jumps hurdles just to please Jordan (Maria Bello). Yet, she’s deeply unhappy. Chasing the next biggest thing can prove to be a losing game for her. Despite her placement around powerful people, she’s still a pawn, and she knows it. Despite being encircled by beautiful things, she’s empty. True satisfaction is something that escapes her. So many of the successful people surrounding her appear to be so fulfilled, but why isn’t she? She wants more without fully knowing what that “more” is.

From this description, it’s understandable why one would think Amy (Ali Wong) is the woman in Beef being referred to. But she’s not. No, the woman described lives in the same neighborhood as Amy. The woman described has a daughter the same age as Amy’s. The woman described is associated with Jordan. The woman described has bought into the belief that the finer things will bring joy, only to be disappointed when she discovers that they don’t assuage her dissatisfaction. The woman described is Naomi (Ashley Park).

So Close Yet So Far

Image via Netflix

If we look close enough, past the honking of horns, past fake smiles, past anger that just won’t quell between two people, we see the unhappiest person in a series about unhappy people is Naomi. Because Danny's (Steven Yeun) and Amy’s volcanic rage is the focus in the series, it’s easy to overlook Naomi’s subtleness that speaks to her forlornness. Her facial cues, uncertainty, pause during speech, and obvious boredom are glimmers of truth that poke through the veneer of fulfillment she tries to wear.

In order to counter her unhappiness, she tries to feel important. But compared to the captains of industry that populate her upper-class environment, her being a stay-at-home mom that’s involved in nonprofits that we never hear details about and her occasional writing aren’t enough to make her actions meaningful or impressive in the cutthroat world she lives her life in. Her need to feel important and look important manifests itself in different ways. Her connection to Jordan is something that she wears like a badge of honor. Dispensing in-the-know information about Jordan to Amy buttresses Naomi’s need for self-importance–if she knows everything about an incredibly successful woman, does that make her matter by proxy?

Being in the proximity of elite people is Naomi’s modus operandi for trying to be important. And through seeking importance, Naomi seeks happiness. We’re first introduced to Naomi at Jordan’s ridiculous mushroom dinner. Naomi toasts her sister-in-law, then goes into an anecdote about her and Jordan foraging for mushrooms before the scene switches, sparing viewers further details of Naomi’s and Jordan’s outing. Naomi needs to be seen, and she needs to be seen occupying the same spaces as C.E.O.s and conference speakers. Simply trying to exist in the orbit of society’s upper crust is where she tries and fails to find meaning.

RELATED: 'Beef's Episode Titles Actually Mean More Than You Think

She Knows Her Place

Image via Netflix

Episode 4 reveals that though Naomi might be a satellite in this constellation of VIPs–transmitting information, utility more than awe–she isn’t the star she longs to be. Jordan is the sun. And Amy, having things that Jordan wants–her business, her devotion, that chair with her mother-in-law’s imprint of her own ass (for whatever reason), is the moon, revolving around the sun, but still able to shine on her own. But it’s cold in outer space. Most painful for Naomi is realizing that she’s not in Jordan’s “inner circle.” When Naomi informs Jordan about a board meeting, she suggests that Amy can join her and the other wives for Vegas shows. But Jordan wants Amy to stay at the meeting with her, signaling how important Amy is to her. Naomi, behaving in the only way she can in this world, acts nonchalant about being passed over– “Oh, oh, okay, yeah, yeah, of course.” But as Naomi walks away, she looks back at Amy and Jordan, knowing that her importance in this universe is limited. Toward the end of the episode, Amy doesn't hear or just ignores Naomi after her “you can have it all” speech. And Naomi knows that her position in this ecosystem means that she has to accept being looked over.

In the following episode, we see Naomi campaigning for her contention in a local magazine’s “People to Watch” list. It’s the biggest thing in her life, her only real indication of any sort of achievement even if it is just a local Calabasas magazine. She calls Amy, hoping to secure support for her nomination, but Amy is busy with actually being busy. In her empty house, Naomi roams around, trying on outfits, looking in the mirror, sitting, knees jittering until she crawls into a zip-up Louis Vuitton bag. In her cocoon, she watches a video of Amy, now sporting a no-nonsense, sharp blonde bob-cut, speaking about being able to “have it all.” Naomi leaves a positive comment on the video before muttering “stuck-up bitch” to herself. It’s then she begins to make the connection between Danny’s heckling Amy at the speaking event and the white SUV in the now-viral video. Something’s beginning to hatch.

Naomi’s loneliness is on full display when Firouz (Bernard White), the man who caught the road rage incident on video, is at her house. Impressed by Naomi’s nomination for “Calabasas Style”’s “People to Watch," he says that if he’d known that he would be meeting a celebrity, he would have asked for her autograph. This is everything that Naomi has ever wanted to hear. Having nothing else to do despite her insistence that she’s a busy woman, she asks Firouz, who is decades older than her, if he would like anything to drink, hoping that it won’t have to be just her in her pristine but lonely house. For now, at least, someone in her midst thinks she’s important.

Amy Does What She Needs To Climb the Social Ladder

But despite her anxiousness to be in the inner crowd, endearing herself to the important people around her, we see that Naomi also has claws. Far from being the easy-going, don’t-worry-about-me person she comes across as, she makes it clear that she’ll destroy Amy’s life if that means she’s able to establish a stronger connection to Jordan, bringing her closer to the sun. In her interrogation of Amy, we see that Naomi has a perky evil to her. If Amy won’t be a bridge for her to be closer to the nucleus of the inner circle, maybe she’ll create her own path with rubble from Amy’s downfall. But, to Naomi’s dismay, Amy delivers a checkmate in their game of mental chess by reminding her that she clearly has all the time in the world to investigate the road rage incident while Amy is staying busy working. And with Amy telling Naomi, “You go keep yourself busy,” she proves to be the victor.

Fast-forward eight months, we see Naomi and Jordan at Amy’s house party, tensions having cooled between Amy and Naomi by now. Arms wrapped around each other, and we learn that Naomi and Jordan are engaged. That’s right, Naomi left her husband, Jordan’s brother, to be with her, thus making herself Mercury to Jordan’s sun. Two episodes later, Amy is at Jordan’s museum of a house. Naomi is there being attentive to Jordan, bringing her a drink and asking her if she wants anything to eat before being shooed away by Jordan just like she had been in Vegas. She might be in Jordan’s inner circle now, but it’s a tightrope walk on wire. Jordan, in yet another microaggression, asks Amy if Naomi’s attentiveness is a “cultural thing.” It’s not.

Naomi’s accommodating behavior derives from her trying to secure her position in Jordan’s life. To the best of her abilities, she has to keep Jordan, a woman who likes objects–material, and human– invested in their relationship instead of looking for the next shiny thing. The irony of the moment is that Naomi is taking a page from the actress portraying Amy herself. In her 2016 standup special, Baby Cobra, Ali Wong jokes about making her then-husband dependent on her by taking over the share of domestic duties in order to cement their relationship. Naomi has the same game plan; if she needs her, maybe she’ll keep her.

Naomi's Fate in the Series Is the Most Depressing One Yet

Image via Netflix

Naomi proves that she will do whatever she needs to do to solidify her own connection to prominence. During the home invasion in the penultimate episode, Jordan, thinking the intruders were working at the behest of her furious brother, offers Naomi to them like an object that can be traded. But in spite of her apparent affinity for Jordan, Naomi proves that she puts herself first when she seals off the panic room despite Jordan begging her to keep the door open for her. Because of this, Jordan is severed; but so, too, is Naomi. In this symbolic moment, she has not only literally severed Jordan, but she severed herself from her husband in order to move up the ladder with Jordan. Now, with no fiancé, and no well-connected husband, her connection to a powerful inner circle has died along with Jordan.

At the end of Beef, Amy and Danny have lost everything that was important to them. Amy’s husband has filed for divorce and has sole custody of June (Remy Holt). Paul (Young Mazino) has cut Danny out of his life, and the house that he dreamed of building for his parents has burned down due to his own incompetence. They’ve lost everything. Yet, even with the possibly irreparable damage that has wreaked havoc on their lives, they have a transcendent spiritual experience connecting the two of them. Perhaps things won’t be great for them, but maybe they’ll be okay, and maybe one day they’ll even be happy.

For Naomi, there’s no such hope. She doesn’t have the life-altering connection that Danny and Amy share. There’s no epiphany for her to share with anyone. She doesn’t experience some grand spiritual insight. Naomi is alone, shaking in the back of an ambulance. So much for her happy ending.