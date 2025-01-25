Netflix’s Beef made a thunderous debut in April 2023, quickly becoming one of the year’s most acclaimed series. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the dark comedy-drama follows an escalating feud between two strangers, played by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, after a road rage incident, and it was great. So great, in fact, that it won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, and acting trophies for both Yeun and Wong. But, with the series resolved, the question was: how could Netflix bring it back? Well, we got the answer when Netflix announced last autumn that Season 2 of Beef would shift gears entirely, instead becoming an anthology format.

But that means an entirely new cast. And one of those new additions, Carey Mulligan, has confirmed that filming is officially underway for the highly anticipated second season. Mulligan, speaking to Variety while attending Sundance, revealed she’s just begun work on the Emmy-winning series’ sophomore season. The second season, consisting of eight 30-minute episodes, will star Mulligan alongside Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. This time around, the story focuses on a young couple who witness a heated argument between their boss and his wife.

“We just started,” Mulligan told Variety. “Almost everything [is different]. But it’s still [creator Lee Sung Jin] being brilliant. It’s a completely new story, and if I say anything else, then a laser beam will appear on my head. But it’s very exciting.”

How Good Was 'Beef'?

Collider's review of the series was glowing, and labeled "without question, a strong debut", as well as "some of the best dramatic television ever brought to us".

"All the independent story threads are eventually tied together, and some of the final episodes of BEEF are among the best dramatic television ever brought us. Still, it might take some time for the series to finally click, a side effect of its unique perspective and unexpected tone. However, once BEEF finds its footing, it becomes a delicious drama with shocking turns, capable of dealing with complex themes with both levity and grace."

The review also hailed the two leads, with Yeun and Wong said to have delivered "the best performances of their lives" in the series, while David Choe's performance was labeled "delightful", and Maria Bello "having a lot of fun".

Filming on Beef Season 2 is underway now. Season 1 is available on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

