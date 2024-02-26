The Big Picture Beef is returning for a second season with new characters and a different storyline.

The success of the first season led to another installment focusing on two feuding couples.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway may star in the upcoming season, raising the show's stakes.

Beef is getting ready to come back for a second season, and Deadline reports that Lee Sung Jin, the creator of the series, is already assembling the cast of the next story. Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny are being eyed to portray a couple of new characters, as they get ready to start a rivalry with another couple in the upcoming episodes of the successful Netflix comedy. On the other hand, Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are also being circled to star in the second season of Beef, raising the stakes for the return of Jin's acclaimed show, although the premise of the series will look different this time around.

The second season of Beef will move away from what was seen in the first season, opting for following two couples as they initiate a feud between each other. Filming for the new episodes will begin later this year, with Netflix and A24 getting ready to produce another season of their successful collaboration. The series has received plenty of recognition during the current awards season, and while it was originally intended to be a limited series, the amount of success Beef saw upon release convinced the production companies to move forward with another installment of the show.

Jake Gyllenhaal will be seen next in Prime Video's version of Road House, the 1989 action classic starring Patrick Swayze and Kelly Lynch. Directed by Doug Liman, the movie will follow a former mixed martial arts fighter as he ends up working at the titular spot in the Florida Keys. On the other hand, Cailee Spaeny was recently seen in Priscilla, the drama directed by Sofia Coppola that explored the relationship between the titular pop culture figure and Elvis Presley (Jacob Elordi). If the contracts are signed, the two performers will get ready to star in the second season of Beef.

What is Beef About?

Close

While the second season of Beef will follow a different story from the one that was seen in the first installment, the previous season of the series followed Danny Cho (Steven Yeun) and Amy Lau (Ali Wong). After almost crashing their cars into one another, the characters develop an unhealthy obsession with each other. While that might sound like the beginning of a romantic comedy, it was actually the start of a very instead feud that would eventually take the leads of the series through an unexpected journey. The second season of Beef will have a lot to live up to with the upcoming episodes, as a new rivalry begins between two couples.