The Big Picture Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are being considered to star in Season 2 of Beef.

Plot details for the new season are closely guarded, but it is rumored to involve two feuding couples.

Season 1 won eight Primetime Emmys.

There are some new ingredients coming to the second season of Beef. Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan are being eyed to star in Season 2 of the acclaimed Netflix anthology series, according to Deadline. While their involvement in Beef is not set in stone yet, Isaac and Mulligan could potentially replace Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway in the show, who were reported earlier this year to be the studio's choices to star in the second season.

Plot details on Season 2 of Beef remain closely under wraps, and the second season of the show hasn't even been officially greenlit yet. However, Deadline reported that Season 2 will involve two feuding couples. The show's creator, Lee Sung Jin, has also kept details close to the cuff, though he previously said it was "too early to say where things will head. I’m just trying to remain as open as possible and am mentally ready to tap into whatever lane I need to because, unfortunately, there are beefs everywhere you look, and definitely not a shortage of material to pull from."

So it remains unclear if Isaac and Mulligan would follow a similar pattern to Season 1 of Beef, which starred Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as Danny and Amy, two people who get involved in a road-rage incident in the first episode of the show. While this may seem like a mundane fact, the pair's anger evolves into a wide-ranging feud that eventually involves the duo's respective family members and careers. Season 1, which was initially pitched by Lee as an anthology series without multiple seasons, garnered critical acclaim and earned eight Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

Isaac and Mulligan are Two of Hollywood's Biggest Names

Close

If Isaac and Mulligan end up in Beef, the show will have attracted two of the industry's biggest stars. Isaac in known for his roles in indie films like Inside Llewyn Davis and Ex Machina, as well as blockbuster productions such as Leto Atreides in Dune: Part One, fighter pilot Poe Dameron in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, and the Disney+ series Moon Knight. He is also set to star as Victor Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro's upcoming adaptation of the iconic monster story. Mulligan also appeared in Inside Llewyn Davis and is known for her award-winning work in films like Suffragette, The Great Gatsby, and She Said. She recently earned her third Oscar nomination, getting the nod for Best Actress for her role in the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro.

Beef is a joint production between Netflix and A24, and the first season was executive produced by Lee, who also served as the showrunner, Yeun, Wong, and Jake Schreier alongside Ravi Nandan and Alli Reich for A24. Stay tuned to Collider for more information on the second season. The first season of Beef is streaming now on Netflix.

Beef Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Release Date April 6, 2023 Creator Lee Sung Jin Cast Steven Yeun , Ali Wong , Joseph Lee , Young Mazino Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Watch on Netflix