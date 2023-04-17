Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Beef.The new Netflix and A24 TV show Beef, starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun as feuding pair Amy and Danny, has shocked and delighted audiences with its fearsomely gleeful depictions of road rage gone haywire. The series illustrates the journey that Danny and Amy embark on as they lean into their rage in the unhealthiest ways, burning bridges and disrupting lives as they go. Amidst rumors of a second and even a third season, with its creator Lee Sung Jin stating that he initially wrote Beef with ideas for the story's continuation, audiences are justified in thinking that there is more to see of this vengeful twosome. However, owing to the season's masterful storytelling, Beef may be better off left as is.

Amy and Danny Have Satisfying Character Arcs

Throughout the hectic solo season of Beef, it is clear to see that Amy and Danny both have unresolved issues. Their bottled-up feelings of millennial angst stem from various sources including family, job, and money stressors, and the challenges and unjust barriers that children of first-generation immigrants are often met with. This buried angst catalyzes an escalating chaos that neither seems willing to put a stop to. We see them harming themselves and their own families through their poorly considered actions, with payback as their only goal. From Danny urinating in Amy's bathroom to Amy "catfishing" Danny's brother Paul (Young Mazino), there seems to be no limit to their spiteful actions and minimal self-reflection.

However, during the course of this frenzied journey, they gradually discover that they need to address the painful realities that are affecting their lives. Seemingly in an effort to hold her struggling marriage together, Amy agrees to attend couples therapy with her husband George (Joseph Lee), at first opting to only be partially honest during their sessions, preferring to keep the peace above being vulnerable. That said, she does begin to think more introspectively, reflecting more deeply on her childhood and how she views her role in her marital relationship. Simultaneously, Danny starts to see where he has made mistakes in his life — finally admitting to Paul that, years ago, he got rid of his brother's college application letters in a moment of insecurity and weakness. The emotional transformation Amy and Danny experience during the 10-episode run is profound, with its culmination coming to fruition in the finale. They learn a lot about themselves individually and as a pair, and at the show's end it is clear that they have been on a radical and deeply-affecting journey.

'Beef's Psychedelic Finale Offers Healing and Closure

In Beef's finale, Danny has just run Amy off the road in a repeat of the incident that sparked their whole drama, and initially, it seems as though they have come full circle and learned nothing, which the episode thankfully goes on to disprove. Being stranded in the middle of nowhere, at first, they continue to bicker and fight, but they learn that to have any hope of returning to safety they must work together. However, after mistakenly consuming some poisonous berries, they start vomiting and hallucinating. Surprisingly, this turns out to be the best medicine for them; a mind-altering night of heart-to-hearts, brutal honesty, and revelations ensues.

Unhindered by the technological distractions of modern life or their usual daily pressures and responsibilities, plus loosened up by the mind-bending qualities of the psychedelic berries, Amy and Danny begin talking deeply about their feelings. By frankly exploring everything they have been avoiding thus far, they listen to each other, giving one another the grace their own families couldn't give them. This leads to the beginnings of self-acceptance, finding peace with the good and bad parts of themselves, and the dark, empty place inside them that they'd been deeply ashamed of. In fact, they are so similar, that they become a mirror of each other, in one scene speaking in synchronicity, and then switching parts, vocally channeling the other person. Perhaps this was the reason that they hated one another all along — they are so alike and were rejecting the parts of themselves that they considered shameful. Thus, in this session of sharing, honesty, and acceptance, they make huge strides toward healing and closure.

Danny and Amy's Beef Has Been Quashed, Once and For All

Considering all that they have learned throughout the series, especially in the final enlightening episode, Amy and Danny have made huge progress and have finally quashed their beef. Their increased self-awareness and maturity have allowed them to do so, leaving the series on a cathartic note of reconciliation. Further to this, their disagreement has been resolved to the extent that at the end of the final episode, while Danny is in a hospital bed (having been shot by Amy's confused husband), Amy remains by his side, eventually curling up next to him on the bed. Laying close to Danny with her leg and arm stretched over his body, this intimate pose reflects how much their relationship has changed.

It is also teased up until the last second whether Danny will make a recovery from his injury — but we can breathe a sigh of relief when we see his arm moving to cradle Amy in the last moments of the show. This also references their mutual new-found closeness, the true nature of which is not revealed. Are Danny and Amy's feelings for one another purely platonic? Will Amy leave George for Danny? Will Danny and Amy stay on good terms? These are some obvious questions that we are left with at the episode's close, but another season is not necessary to further elaborate on them. At the heart of the story are themes of honesty and self-acceptance, not whom Amy will end up with — this is not a rom-com, after all.

Ultimately, the most significant emotional revelations have already occurred during Beef, most dramatically in the last episode. There are no burning answers that would necessitate a second season, and there are no new sides to Danny and Amy's characters left unexplored. We have already seen their full spectrum, and we can rest easy in the knowledge that the show has done its characters justice in its definitive resolution. We do not need a Season 2 of Beef.

