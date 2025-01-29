Beef was, it's fair to say, a sensation for Netflix when it was released back in 2023, and wasn't just a hit with viewers, but critics as well. Created by Lee Sung Jin, the dark comedy-drama follows a feud that escalates into an all-out war between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, after a road rage incident. It was must-watch TV, and it was so good that it won 8 Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited Series, and acting trophies for both Yeun and Wong. But the series was finished, so that meant bringing some new ideas to the table if we wanted a Season 2. The answer? Netflix announced last autumn that Season 2 of Beef would go The White Lotus route and become an anthology series.

That also meant a new cast, and last year, a star-studded ensemble was put together including Carey Mulligan, Oscar Isaac, Charles Melton, and Cailee Spaeny. In Season 2 of Beef, the story focuses on a young couple who witness a heated argument between their boss and his wife. Mulligan, who is currently attending Sundance, spoke with Collider's Perri Nemiroff briefly about her role in the series, and said that the most appealing thing to her was the journey it takes the audience — and the characters on: "I think it's just something so unpredictable about the show, and that's so appealing," said Mulligan. "Sometimes, it's just nice to have no idea where a story is going. As an audience and also as someone who's in it. That's definitely the case."

How Good Was 'Beef' Season 1?

Collider's review of the series was effusive in its praise, saying it was "without question, a strong debut," and also "some of the best dramatic television ever brought to us."

"All the independent story threads are eventually tied together, and some of the final episodes of BEEF are among the best dramatic television ever brought us. Still, it might take some time for the series to finally click, a side effect of its unique perspective and unexpected tone. However, once BEEF finds its footing, it becomes a delicious drama with shocking turns, capable of dealing with complex themes with both levity and grace."

The review also lavished acclaim on the leading duo as it described Yeun and Wong as delivering "the best performances of their lives," while highlighting David Choe's role as "delightful" and noting that Maria Bello appeared to be "having a lot of fun."

Filming on Beef Season 2 is underway now. Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.