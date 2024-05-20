The Big Picture Creator Lee Sung Jin hints at no specific narrative for Beef season 2, originally pitching series as an anthology to Netflix.

While fans count down till the possible return of the Netflix show Beef, creator-director Lee Sung Jin has shared an interesting update with Deadline, hinting that there is no precise narrative yet for the series' second season. Jin initially pitched for Beef to be an anthology series, not multiple seasons, but Netflix hasn’t officially announced if the limited series might return as an anthology, even though a second season has been discussed with filming beginning later this year.

The comedy-drama stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong as the main characters Danny Cho and Amy Lau, respectively. Danny and Amy are two strangers who get involved in a road rage incident that spirals into a drawn out grudge. Beef comprises ten episodes released on Netflix on April 6, 2023, and so far, it has gained numerous praise, including multiple Emmys and Golden Globe Awards for the stars' performances as well as the writing and directing.

Creator-director Lee previously gave a general idea of how Beef could work as an anthology, but he didn’t necessarily have everything planned out for future episodes. He said, "It’s important to be adaptable and respond to the current moment or whatever current truth is pulling at you as a writer. But it’s too early to say where things will head. I’m just trying to remain as open as possible and am mentally ready to tap into whatever lane I need to because, unfortunately, there are beefs everywhere you look, and definitely not a shortage of material to pull from."

A Boundary-Pushing 'Beef' Is In The Works

Lee may not have specific plans yet for Beef season 2, but he is confident that his next project will not be a copy of the experience of working on the series' first season. "I’ve let go of the idea that anything I work on next will feel the same as Season 1," he admitted. "It was a certain configuration of people that may never come together in that way again. I’ve had to let go of that idea, as sad as that is, because everyone involved would love to replicate the feeling."

Nevertheless, the award-winning director assures fans that whatever comes in the upcoming season will be equally "fulfilling, boundary-pushing and truthful." "It’s all about getting to know the new collaborators, having those deep conversations, and making sure everyone’s on the same frequency," Lee elaborated. "The people you choose to be around, whether in work or in your personal life, are the most important choices you can make. And I take that aspect very seriously before stepping into the ring with them."

Netflix and A24 are getting ready to produce another season of Beef, but the previous season is available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

