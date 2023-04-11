It started with a honk, how did it end up like this? In Netflix's newest series, Beef, a road rage incident turns into an equally rage-fueled quest for revenge when Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) let the incident burrow into their minds and don't let it go. Throughout the show's first season, both characters are set on ruining each other's life, with each attack on the other becoming increasingly worse, leading to a robbery gone severely wrong and a near-death experience in the desert. Now that the series has had some time to sit, Netflix recently shared a new featurette with creator Lee Sung Jin, Wong, and Yeun breaking down the finale and more.

Lee kicks off the video by talking a bit about the "freeing" nature of two characters who "have seen each other at their very, very worst." It's a notable statement because despite the things Amy and Danny have put each other through, they stay with each other in the final episode, in which they rely on each other to stay alive in the desert. Yeun and Wong then note the tension between their characters that exists from the first episode. Both note that it's not really clear whether that tension is sexual at first, and the show is, in some ways, a romantic comedy. They also touch on the relationship between Danny and his brother Paul (Young Manzino).

How the Finale Put Amy and Danny on a Level Playing Field

Within the series, Amy and Danny have a host of differences with their lives, with personal relationships, career paths, and financial standing. Following Episode 9's robbery that involved a shootout, a shocking death, and driving off a cliff, the duo found themselves fighting for survival. One thing that brought them together was being accidentally poisoned by some berries. For Lee, that was the perfect opportunity to usher in a new method of them being stuck together. It created an avenue for them to become more open with each other after so much fighting. Yeun especially liked it because he and Wong were able to spend more time together.

As the season ended, Amy and Danny slowly made their way back to civilization. Amy's husband George (Joseph Lee) finds them but misconstrues the situation and shoots Danny. The final minutes of the show focus on Danny in the hospital (and comatose) as Amy sits with him. Lee revealed that it was Wong's idea to have Amy lay beside Danny in his bed. She shared it was because she wanted the feeling "of two people coming home to each other." Lee wraps up sharing that those final minutes served as a way to give the audience "a little glimmer of hope."

All episodes of Beef are streaming now on Netflix. Watch the new video below: