The newest Netflix Top 10 has been released for the week between April 3 and April 9. Last week's winner The Night Agent continues to hold strong at the top of the list of English TV shows, having now reached the 9th spot on the Most Popular List and amassing 515.57 million hours viewed for a total of 62 million views since it hit the streamer with 130.48 hours viewed in the last week. A24's dramedy series Beef starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong has made a splash not too far behind the thriller series. The series debuted on the streaming service on April 6 and has closed out its premiere week in third place on the English TV Series Top 10 with 34.08 million hours viewed.

In between the two series in second on the Top 10 list for English TV Series is Season 4 of Love Is Blind, which had 43.14 million. The series reached the Top 10 last week and is in an even higher spot than before just ahead of its season finale on April 14. Moving over to English Movies, the Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler-led comedy Murder Mystery 2 holds onto its top spot with 59.84 million hours viewed adding to its 82 million views since its premiere on March 31. With viewers seemingly wanting to watch the predecessor along with the new comedy film, Murder Mystery remained in the Top 10 at third place with 22.25 million hours viewed this week

Looking at non-English content, Korean drama The Glory moved up from its fifth-place finish last week to take the top spot in non-English TV Series with 18.57 million hours viewed this week. Fellow Korean film, Kill Boksoon, held on to its #1 spot from last week with 25.71 million hours viewed this week. Fans continue to enjoy the K-drama Divorce Attorney Shin and Korean romantic comedy Crash Course in Romance, coming in at fifth and sixth place in non-English TV Series, respectively, and has been in the Top 10 for 10 weeks now.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Beef': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know

Who Else Made This Week's Top 10s

When looking at the other series and films that reached the Top 10 this week, the South African show Unseen makes a return coming in behind Beef in fourth place. The other series in the list for the week of April 3 include the ninth season of The Blacklist, Shadow and Bone Season 2, Wellmania, the limited series Transatlantic, Designated Survivor Season 1, and You Season 4. For English films, the film that is in between the two Murder Mystery films is Chupa which also debuted on Netflix this week. The other films in the English Top 10 are Noah, Home, The Bourne Identity, Shark Tale, Over the Hedge, Luther: The Fallen Sun, and Matilda.

Following the previously mentioned The Glory in non-English TV Series in the Top 10 is Copycat Killer in second place and the limited series War Sailor. Afterward, the Turkish thriller Who Were We Running From?, which topped out last week's list comes in just ahead of Divorce Attorney Shin. After Crash Course in Romance, the list rounds out with Thicker Than Water, I Am Georgina Season 2, From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke, and Pablo Escobar, el patrón del mal. The Top 10 non-English films after Kill Boksoon included Hunger, Emergencia En El Aire, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga, Faraaz, Oh Belinda, Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front, Johnny, The Takedown, and Switch.

Check out our interview with The Night Agent star Hong Chau below: