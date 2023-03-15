Netflix has unveiled a new trailer, poster, and images of BEEF, its highly-anticipated dark comedy series starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Created by Lee Sung Jin (Dave, Undone), BEEF explores mental health issues as two strangers get untangled in a never-ending cycle of violence after a road rage incident.

The trailer introduces us to Amy (Wong), an entrepreneur who feels suffocated by the pressure of being a good wife, mother, and successful businesswoman while using a smile to hide her true feelings. We also get to know Danny (Yeun), a young man who’s been hustling all his life and has nothing to show for his efforts. Like Amy, Danny also pretends everything is okay with him, ignoring the serious mental health issues he’s been experiencing.

While Amy and Danny have opposite backgrounds, they cross paths after they both overreact to a simple parking incident. Overwhelmed by his issues, Danny leaves his parking spot without properly signaling his maneuver. Amy decides to honk and show her finger in the most aggressive way possible. Danny, in turn, responds by following Amy and starting a huge road rage incident that will shape both their lives. From that moment on, Amy and Danny become enemies for life, with each of them escalating the conflict while trying to get revenge for the injustices they think they’ve suffered.

The new BEEF poster also perfectly sets the tone for Netflix’s upcoming show. The key art shows two hands flipping the finger at each other. However, in the place of each middle finger, we can see Danny and Amy angrily looking at their rival. As for the new images, they mostly focus on Amy’s suburban life and Danny’s street-level struggle. Still, we can also get a better look at the talented supporting cast of BEEF, which includes Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, Remy Holt, Andrew Santino, and Rek Lee.

When Is BEEF Coming to Netflix?

Netflix is bringing the first two episodes of BEEF to SXSW. BEEF’s entire season comes to the streamer on April 6. Check out the new trailer and the series’ synopsis below.