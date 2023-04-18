It is a popular trend for TV shows to feature lead characters who exhibit less-than-perfect behavior. Take Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in You or Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) in Beef. They do many unethical things, however, they still remain incredibly watchable (and even likable) to us. With many memes highlighting fans' attraction to Joe, and also painting him in a humorous and humanizing light, it is clear that audiences see something they like in this homicidal protagonist. But if these characters are so obviously bad, why can't we stop watching? Why do we love characters who do unlovable things?

Related: 'You' Season 4: Penn Badgley Selects the Scenes He's "Most Proud Of" in New Featurette

Joe Goldberg Gives Us a Refreshing Change From Flawlessness

Image via Netflix

The anti-hero archetype continues to rise in popularity in recent years, from Ozark's formidable Wendy Byrde to Bojack Horseman's titular Bojack. The term "anti-hero" is defined as a protagonist who lacks the qualities that are typical of a heroic character, like bravery and morality. Also, they may have experienced injustices in life, and in response, make the unhealthy choice to veer down a destructive path that harms themselves and others. These behaviors and traits are exemplified by the protagonist Joe in You. By impulsively imprisoning and killing many people throughout the series, he is an objectively threatening and harmful person. However, having the anti-hero Joe grace our screens may be a welcome change from the perfect hero-type character. After viewing the severity of his actions, we may actually feel better about our minor, everyday mishaps, and give ourselves a bit of a break.

The messy and dangerous Joe in You is the antithesis of characters like Charlie from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, who are often used to teach children the merit of being good to others and following the route of kindness, even through adversity. Whilst these are clearly admirable traits, the fact is, it is unrealistic for a human being to follow this exemplary line of behavior at all times. Human beings will inevitably exhibit the less-desirable qualities of selfishness, greed, and carelessness at numerous points in their lives. Thus, the high standard set by these flawless hero types becomes unattainable, and while it's always worth trying to follow by their example, it is inevitable that we will fail somewhere. Ultimately, it may be healthier for us to sometimes see an example of a character who is far from perfect (even if that far from perfect is the barbarous Joe from You).

Through Danny and Amy in 'Beef,' We Can About Vent Our Own Frustrations

Image via Netflix

A road rage incident is all it takes for anger and aggressive antics to escalate to a fever pitch between Danny and Amy in Beef. From vandalism to attempted framing for arson, neither of the incensed pair shows any restraint in their quest for revenge. Whilst their behavior is not commendable and even backfires, causing them disastrous results in their personal lives, it is undeniably entertaining to watch as they feverishly punish each other at increasingly high stakes. We can all relate to these recognizable but unavoidable frustrations in life. Even when Danny's seatbelt becomes stuck as he tries to yank it towards the seatbelt buckle, it is painfully familiar.

Many of us have unfortunately experienced the challenging and even traumatic experiences Amy and Danny face in their lives as they try to navigate unhealthy family dynamics, money problems, and stressful work lives. However, what we (hopefully) don't do is take these frustrations out on other people in pre-meditated acts, going to extreme measures to release tension. Therefore, through watching these characters, we can vent our own grievances in a cathartic way that causes no real-world damage. The outrageous measures they resort to can help us to safely identify and explore our own feelings of anger. In this sense, Danny and Amy are the embodiment of any bottled-up feelings we may have.

Joe in 'You' and Danny and Amy in 'Beef' are Presented as Relatable Characters

Image via Netflix

Another reason that we may love these immoral characters is that they possess sympathetic and likable traits. In You, Joe is both funny and sharp-minded, proven to us by his witty, insightful, and often scathing voice-overs. He finds pretentious people as annoying as we do, and he even likes the same normal things that we do, shown through his love of books. He also yearns for the same thing that many of us strive for: love. It is on this quest for love that he commits his unforgivable acts, trying to convince us that the means justify the ends. Whilst we are under no illusion (he is ultimately irredeemable, as Season 4 conclusively demonstrates) we have already been reeled in by his down-to-earth bookish charm and romantic ideals to still have a soft spot for him.

Similarly, in Beef, Amy and Danny are presented as relatable in many ways. When Amy delves into her difficult past, unveiling her darkest feelings, she reflects vulnerability, which endears her to us and helps us to see the good in her. By the same token, when Danny is suffering from money troubles, and working hard to support his family, we see both pitiable and virtuous aspects of his nature. When he breaks down crying in church, we see the same vulnerability in him as in Amy. This humanizes the characters, who are a realistically messy mixture of both good and bad traits. Overall, it is difficult to hate these characters which reflect a lot of ourselves back to us. It is arguable that they are simply impressionable, and have poor impulse control, instead of being inherently bad people.

Danny, Amy, and Joe May Be Teaching Us a Vital Warning

Image via Netflix

On many levels, these characters act as a warning about what can happen when you bury your feelings and stay in denial about what's really affecting you. With characters like Joe, Danny, and Amy, we witness the disasters that can arise when stress and unprocessed emotions boil over in the end. Perhaps we look to them as a lesson in what can happen when we leave things unchecked for too long. The levels of desperation that Joe, Danny, and Amy reach could be avoided if they found a healthy outlet for their anger, and if they could find a caring person who accepts them for who they are before it's too late.

Alternatively, these characters could simply act as pure entertainment. It can be a fun watch as they unleash chaos, dealing with their issues via the unhealthiest, most unorthodox approaches that we would (hopefully) never dream of. In an exaggerated manner, this tells us that it is not always possible, or even desirable, to deal with tough situations in the most honorable way. We are all human, after all.