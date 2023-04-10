Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, Beef.

There’s an introspectiveness about Beef that brings the central premise of the show – the road rage – to the forefront of those who watch the Netflix series. We’ve all been there. Whether you’re stuck in traffic on a Monday after a rough start to the work week or you happen to encounter a bad driver who cuts you off, we’ve all had that moment of anger surface while behind the steering wheel. For many, it’s a fleeting feeling that exasperates before you can act upon it, instead letting it go by (maybe with a beep of the horn) and moving along with your day. For some, and in the case of Danny (Steven Yeun) and Amy (Ali Wong) in Beef, there’s a point of no return that is reached where the slightest inconvenience while driving leads to a level of road rage few ever reach. There’s so much to appreciate about Netflix’s newest endeavor created by Lee Sung Jin, but one of the best things about how this show is written is in the drops of details spread throughout the 10 episodes that put us inside the mind of our two leads.

What makes someone reach the level of road rage that we see Amy and Danny carry out in the opening scene? At the time of that tumultuous chase through a suburban town, we have no knowledge of these characters other than the fact that they both seem insane for reacting in this manner. After 10 episodes, we learn more than we could ever imagine about these characters. When it comes down to the final scene, we have all the information at our disposal than when we look back on the road rage scene — the moment that started this entire series — we actually can decipher how both Danny and Amy reached that point of no return.

Danny Is Financially Stressed in 'Beef'

Yeun’s character is very relatable. He’s a blue-collared worker who will take any odd job to help him get by in life. He cares for his brother, he wants to give his parents the house of their dreams, and due to all of this, he hardly has time to seek out love. In the first moment that we see him, it’s Danny who's on the receiving end of Amy’s overly obnoxious honking and impending middle finger. Prior to that, we see him going through it with a cashier as he attempts to return a handful of hibachi grills (more on that later) but didn’t have a receipt. He briefly pauses, realizing he has a choice to make: he can let this white car go by without consequence or he can let his rage take over. The latter wins out, and we see Danny snap, which only intensifies as the pursuit carries on.

What leads him to this point is the paycheck-to-paycheck lifestyle he lives while he attempts to support his brother and bring his parents to California. He doesn’t ask for anything from anyone else, so he takes it upon himself to be the problem solver, though things aren’t going his way much lately. As the series goes on, we see that Danny always looked after his brother, Paul (Young Mazino), likely to a fault. He lives with the guilt of having robbed his brother of a chance at attending college as we see towards the end of the season that he threw away the applications Paul had sent out. At the time Danny didn't want to lose his brother, but there's no way he never feels any guilt in eliminating Paul’s aspirations.

There are other subtle moments scattered throughout the season that can explain how Danny reached this level of anger. Early on we meet Veronica (Alyssa Gihee Kim) and her husband Edwin (Justin H. Min). The former is Danny’s ex-girlfriend. This doesn't seem too problematic but later on, we hear straight from Edwin that Veronica never got over Danny. While their breakup is never shown nor discussed outside that one mention by Edwin, it’s fair to infer that Danny likely never got over her, either. It would explain why we don’t ever really see him with another woman (until we hit the time jump and things finally are going his way) and why his family badgers him about it whenever they get a chance. Danny is down on his luck when he gets behind the steering wheel in the Kōyōhaus parking lot. His reaction wasn’t a result of that very moment. It was a culmination that had been bubbling inside him due to his financial burden, the stress of giving his parents a new home, a love that got away, and a little bit of guilt deep down inside him to the detriment of his brother. Regarding those hibachi grills, to which the cashier mentions this being the third time he’s brought them back in for a return, we find out later that they were part of a plan he had to commit suicide. A plan he had concocted well before the road rage incident but never carried out, indicating everything he had been dealing with had been far too much for him.

Amy Is in a Loveless Marriage and Is Over Her Job

In the road rage altercation, it’s Amy who provokes it. What that says about her is that she was the one closer to snapping. Considering Danny never actually backed into her car (he came close!), she could have hit the brakes (as she did) and gone on about her day. Something must have really had Amy down. We actually hear straight from her mouth when talking to her husband, George (Joseph Lee), immediately after the incident. Before her outburst, she had just a meeting with her boss Jordan (Maria Bello), “I was sitting in the parking lot thinking about how many meetings and calls I’ve had to do for the last two years. Still, somehow there’s no offer coming, and it just really got to me.” As we learn, this is all true. The weight of being overworked and being strung along by her boss about a possible offer that would set her up with enough money to live a comfortable life had become too much for her.

What isn’t known to us before the road rage occurs or in the moments after is that she’s not happy in her marriage. She and George are in a tricky situation, where the stress of their lives is impacting their romance. We know Amy ends up cheating on him with Paul and George gets emotionally involved with Mia (Mia Serafino). There are also the everyday rigors of raising a daughter she has on her shoulders and an overbearing mother-in-law. Still, none of this warrants the level she reached in initiating the conflict with Danny.

Like Danny, she has some skeletons in her closet from when she was younger which we learn about over the final few episodes. She had discovered that her father had been having an affair. She holds that secret with her throughout her life, only telling her mother about it well after the fact, following the time jump (to which her mother seems to be aware of anyhow). She went through her childhood hearing her parents argue behind closed doors, shouting about finances as we see in one scene. All of this shapes her into who she is present day, a woman who works herself to death looking to gain the most capital as possible. Yet, she doesn’t have anyone to open up to and bears all of this weight inside her. It’s no wonder than that the secrets she had been holding on to, the overburden of working so hard, a hapless marriage, and the fear of never getting that work offer all culminated into the explosion we see from her in the opening minutes of Beef.

The writers of this show did an incredible job of filling in the backstory for us. The premise of this show could have felt silly at best had it not been for providing a convincing story for each of the two leads. Add that to the performances delivered by Yeun and Wong, and that’s why Beef has become an instant hit on Netflix inside the Top 10 for its opening weekend.

