The buzz is back. Jason Statham will return as ass-kicking apiarist Adam Clay in The Beekeeper 2. Deadline reports that Nobody 2 helmer Timo Tjahjanto will direct.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for now, but the film is slated to begin shooting this fall. The original was a surprise hit last year, grossing $153 million worldwide on a $40 million budget. The original was helmed by David Ayer (Training Day) and penned by Kurt Wimmer (Law Abiding Citizen); there's no word yet if either will be involved with the sequel in any capacity, but the filmmakers are attmepting to bring back Ayer as a producer. The news comes as Statham is about to grace the screen again as another working-class badass; he'll star in A Working Man as a commando turned construction worker who has to call upon his old skills when his boss' daughter gets kidnapped by human traffickers. Ayer directed and co-wrote the film, which will hit screens on March 28.

What is 'The Beekeeper' About?