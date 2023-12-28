The Big Picture The Beekeeper is an action-packed film starring Jason Statham as a secret operative seeking revenge against a malicious organization that scams people.

The film features an impressive cast including Jeremy Irons, Minnie Driver, Josh Hutcherson, and Phylicia Rashad.

Read on for details on how Los Angeles readers can win free tickets to the IMAX screening on January 4, followed by an exclusive Q&A with director David Ayer, hosted by Collider's Steve Weintraub.

This year, vengeance is sweet. For Collider’s first early screening of 2024, we couldn’t be more excited to team up with IMAX and Amazon MGM Studios to present the latest Jason Statham action flick, The Beekeeper, on the biggest screen. Check out the details below for how to get free tickets to join us for an IMAX early showing, followed by a Q&A with the director, David Ayer.

We’ve all been on the receiving end of a scammer – the emails, the texts, the phone calls, but too often it’s the older generations who fall victim to the fraud. In The Beekeeper, Statham is back in an action-packed role audiences have come to know and love, this time as Adam Clay, the titular operative who used to work for a clandestine program known as the Beekeepers. When he isn’t taking down bad guys, Mr. Clay works for Eloise Parker (Phylicia Rashad), a friend who’s targeted by a malicious organization that scams people out of their life’s savings. Following her tragic death, Clay makes it his own personal mission to take down every individual who gets in his way of taking revenge on this organization, including SWAT teams and the FBI. In his own words, “When the system is out of balance, I correct it.” The Beekeeper also features Josh Hutcherson, Jeremy Irons, Minnie Driver, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and more.

‘The Beekeeper’ Screening Details

If you’re in Los Angeles or have the means to get there, come join us on Thursday, January 4, at AMC The Grove. The IMAX screening begins at 7:00 pm, followed by a Q&A with David Ayer, hosted by Collider’s Steve Weintraub. Ayer is a screenwriter, movie producer, and director best known for helming and co-writing DCEU’s Suicide Squad, penning Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day, the first film in the high-speed action franchise, The Fast and the Furious, and more.

How to Get ‘The Beekeeper’ Tickets

To enter for a chance to win tickets, hit this link to provide us with your email address, and be sure to let us know if you’d like to bring a guest with you. RSVP as soon as possible to make sure you get your hands on some tickets because you don’t want to miss out on this chance. Again, the screening will begin at 7pm. We’ll contact the winners in the days leading up to January 4, so keep an eye out!

The Beekeeper hits theaters on January 12.