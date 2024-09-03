Timeless movies don't come around very often, especially ones that encapsulate an entire season. Beetlejuice does exactly this, using director Tim Burton's eye for the strangely gothic and Michael McDowell, Larry Wilson, and Warren Skaaren's enigmatic script to make not just a Halloween classic, but a cinema classic. Ever since its 1988 debut, in which the film earned a respectable return at the box office, generations of families have turned to the movie time and time again as the perfect spooky season pick-me-up.

Now, after 36 long years, the charismatic titular ghost is ready to rise again, with a sequel - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - debuting in theaters on September 6, 2024. Promising to bring a sequel to the screen with all the tonal and narrative essence of the first, including many of its iconic cast, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice feels like the must-see movie of September. So, with that in mind, a trip down memory lane might be in order, as millions look to remind themselves of the ghostly goings-on of the 1988 original. For your gothic pleasure, here is a look at exactly where you can watch Beetlejuice.

Where Can You Stream 'Beetlejuice'?

With the release of the sequel now closer than ever, a rewatch of the original feels like a must. For those wanting to stream, Beetlejuice is available right now on Max, joining the streamer's incredible list of other content. Beetlejuice is just one of several movies that arrived on Max in August 2024, including the likes of French classic Amélie, Liam Neeson's ever-so-quotable Taken, and the gorgeous animation of How to Train Your Dragon.

For those without a Max subscription who will need one to summon the titular bio-exorcist, here's a handy breakdown of the streamer's subscription options:

Plans What is included? Price With Ads Unlimited, ad-supported access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution. $9.99 per month Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

2 devices can use the same account at a time.

Full HD 1080p resolution.

Download up to 30 titles to watch on the go. $15.99 per month Ultimate Ad-Free Unlimited, ad-free access to films and TV shows on the Max catalog.

4 devices can use the same account at a time.

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10 resolution on selected broadcasts.

Download up to 100 titles to watch on the go. $19.99 per month

Is 'Beetlejuice' in Theaters?

Sadly, Beetlejuice is not being re-released into theaters in time for the sequel's release, although a special 35th-anniversary re-release did occur this time last year for any who were lucky enough to go along.

Can You Stream 'Beetlejuice' Without Max?

Although Max might be your best bet, Beetlejuice is still available via several other platforms, including VOD options. Currently, the movie is available to rent on Prime Video for $3.79 or purchase for $4.99, as well as through the likes of Fandango at Home, Google Play, Apple TV, and YouTube.

Can You Get 'Beetlejuice' in Physical Form?

Excitingly, not only is Beetlejuice available via DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K UHD, but a special two-disc Zavvi Steelbook edition was released back in June, giving all fans the chance to own the most glittery version of the film currently available. On sale at $51.99, the steelbook also includes a selection of goodies, with the total list of features including:

Film on 4K UHD & Blu-ray

Steelbook (Artwork TBC)

Rigid Slipcase (Artwork TBC)

Double-Sided Poster

12-Page Booklet

Double-Sided Art Card

3x Iconic Scene Cards

3x BTS Cards

You can check out the Steelbook via the link below:

Watch the 'Beetlejuice' Trailer

The trailer also gives a glimpse at the stacked ensemble that helped bring Beetlejuice to life, including the likes of Alec Baldwin (The Departed) as Adam, Michael Keaton (Birdman) as the titular Beetlejuice, Geena Davis (Thelma & Louise) as Barbara, Annie McEnroe (The Survivors) as Jane, Catherine O'Hara (A Mighty Wind) as Delia, and Winona Ryder (Little Women) as Lydia.