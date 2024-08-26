The Big Picture BoxLunch introduces Beetlejuice-themed collection featuring apparel, accessories, and home decor items.

With the summer at an end, spooky season is getting underway. This year, the film kicking off the Halloween season is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The long-awaited sequel to the Tim Burton classic 1988 horror comedy sees the return of Michael Keaton in the title role once again torturing Winona Ryder's Lydia Deetz. Leading up to the release, companies like Funko, Hot Topic, and NECA have been celebrating the return of Beetlejuice with exciting new merch. Now, BoxLunch is the latest to join the undead party with their next apparel collection covering our favorite Ghost With the Most.

The massive BoxLunch collection features t-shirts and sweaters featuring all our favorite old/new characters from the Beetlejuice universe, backpacks, handbags, and signs. In terms of BoxLunch Loungefly exclusives, there’s a Chibi Beetlejuice Carousel Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Backpack, Beetlejuice Carousel Glow-in-the-Dark Cardholder, Character Frames Mini Backpack, and a Beetlejuice Sandworm Handbag. For the apparel, there’s a Beetlejuice Sandworm Striped Rugby Shirt, Beetlejuice Snake Hockey Jersey, Beetlejuice Sandworm Allover Print Striped Dress, Beetlejuice Carousel Beetlejuice T-Shirt and Beetlejuice Sandworm Allover Print Women's Sleep Pants. That’s just the tip of the underworld iceberg, as the home decor includes a Beetlejuice Light-Up Name Sign, Handbook for the Recently Deceased Fleece Throw blanket, and Stationary Deluxe Gift Set.

