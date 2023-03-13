"Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse, Betelgeuse". Hopefully, you had the good sense to not read that quote out loud, but if you did, then you may be getting a visit from a sleazy poltergeist pretty soon.

Legendary auteur filmmaker Tim Burton had a niche following in his early career, having directed numerous short films, a TV movie, and a feature directorial debut with Pee Wee Herman's Big Adventure (1985). However, the moment when Tim Burton really became a household name was with the release of Beetlejuice (1988) - one of the most iconic horror comedies ever made. Though the story mainly follows a recently deceased ghost couple as they try to scare away a dysfunctional family from their own home, the film is named after and remembered for the film's villain, the character of Betelgeuse. Played to perfection by Michael Keaton, the Oscar-nominated actor channels his early days as a stand-up comedian to deliver a performance that is both hilarious and terrifying, despite having very little screen time.

Talks of a sequel to the run-away smash hit film began ever since the film was released in 1988, but for whatever reason, the project never got off the ground. Development on a sequel looked like it might have started up again in the 2010s, but the project was ultimately shelved yet again in 2019. The franchise has occasionally been resurrected in non-theatrical forms, such as theme park attractions, an animated series, and a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, but the itch for a proper sequel has always remained. Now, almost 30 years later, it looks like the long-delayed continuation of the Beetlejuice saga has finally found a new afterlife.

Beetlejuice 2 appears to be in development yet again after years in development hell, with reports indicating that Tim Burton is set to return to the spooky and surreal world of his breakout franchise along with original star Michael Keaton and Wednesday (2022) stand-out Jenna Ortega. Not only did we learn more about the major cast members, we even got some early filming details for the much-anticipated project. To find out more, here is everything we know so far about Beetlejuice 2.

Does Beetlejuice 2 Have a Trailer Yet?

We know you've been waiting for 30 years already, but you're likely going to have to wait a little while longer before we get our first good look at Beetlejuice 2. The film is still in very early pre-production, with the casting process only just getting underway. We'll likely get some form of footage once principal photography on the project has completed and post-production has begun.

When Does Beetlejuice 2 Start Filming?

Following the initial reports that Beetlejuice 2, we also got an estimate on when the project is looking to begin filming. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers is looking to begin production later this Summer late May, or early June 2023. Being only a few months away, it appears that pre-production is aiming to be completed quite quickly, with the casting process likely finishing up by the end of Spring.

Given the project is still so early in development, no official release date or window has been announced by Warner Brothers just yet. That being said, if the movie does end up filming this Summer, we can come up with a pretty good estimate of when the film may be looking to release. With production potentially starting in Summer 2023, meaning post-production would likely start in Fall 2023, it seems that a release in Fall 2024 would be likely. Since the Beetlejuice franchise is so well known for its creepy visuals and spooky atmosphere, it also doesn't seem totally out of line to think that Warner Brothers would be looking to release Beetlejuice 2 sometime close to Halloween.

Will Beetlejuice 2 be Released in Theaters or on Streaming?

At this time, we don't know whether Beetlejuice 2 will be released in theaters or on streaming. Given how the original film was such a massive box office success, it initially seems unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to pass up a theatrical release. Then again, that was over three decades ago, and Beetlejuice 2 becoming a streaming exclusive isn't entirely unlikely. Should a streaming release end up as the format for the sequel, it would more than likely be making its home on HBO Max, given that's the streaming platform that has direct ties to Warner Brothers.

What Is the Story of Beetlejuice So Far?

Plot details for Beetlejuice 2 are slim to none thus far, with the only synopses being unconfirmed ones from the many prior versions of Beetlejuice 2. So instead, we'll give you a brief rundown of where we left off Betelgeuse and the many characters of the first film.

The story of Beetlejuice begins with Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis) - a private young couple who live in a quaint house on top of a hill in a quiet neighborhood. When the two are prepping to go on vacation, they hit something of an unexpected speed bump - death. The two get in a car accident and now are trapped in their home as ghosts, now having to grapple with their new lives as specters. They react to the situation surprisingly well, seeing as how they never liked leaving their house much anyway, but that all changes when a new family moves into their humble abode. The family consists of desperately-in-need-of-relaxation father Charles (Jeffrey Jones), neurotic artist stepmother Delia (Catherine O'Hara), and their grieving Goth daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder).

Fed up with the family (but tolerant of young Lydia), Adam and Barbara try to come up with a plan to get them out of the home they built. That leads them to meet Betelgeuse (yes that's how the movie spells it) - a self-proclaimed "bio-exorcist" who exorcises humans rather than demons. The shady character is charismatic, but ultimately extremely untrustworthy with ulterior motives of his own. So instead, Adam and Barbara decide to scare the new family themselves, which is easier said than done as their invisible to everyone except Lydia. They try to do this by possessing the family and making them sing "Banana Boat (Day O) by Harry Belafonte, but this backfires as Lydia's parents view this as an unparalleled opportunity to make some real money.

Eventually, the parents and Delia's spiritual advisor and interior decorator Otho (Glenn Shadix) conduct a ritual to bring them into the real world, but this comes at the cost of permanently removing Adam and Barbara from existence. Feeling she has no other option, Lydia summons Betelgeuse and agrees to marry the repugnant wannabe stand-up comedian, which would officially unleash the currently exiled poltergeist onto the rest of the world. Lydia, Adam, and Barbara are thankfully able to stop Betelgeuse and send him packing to the afterlife. Thus, both the undead couple and the human family decide to peacefully coexist in the house, creating a big happy family. When we last saw Betelgeuse, he was nine millionths in line for an appointment in the afterlife, getting his head shrunk by the ghost next to him.

Who Is Making Beetlejuice 2?

Tim Burton is expected to return to make the sequel to one of the most influential films of his career. Since making Beetlejuice, some examples of his impressive filmography include Batman (1989), Edward Scissorhands (1990), and Corpse Bride (2005).

The rest of the film's crew has not yet been revealed, but it's likely that many of Burton's usual collaborators will be returning, such as long-time Burton collaborator, and composer Danny Elfman.

Who Is Starring in Beetlejuice 2?

Michael Keaton is expected to return as the iconic ghostly troublemaker that the movie is named after. Keaton of course has worked with Burton several times in his career, immediately playing his version of Batman a year after the first Beetlejuice. Beetlejuice 2 would mark the second Tim Burton movie character that he has reprised, with the first being his surprising return as the Caped Crusader in The Flash (2023).

Also, recently circling the cast of the film is Jenna Ortega, who became an overnight sensation following her starring role in Tim Burton's hit Netflix series, Wednesday. The new take on The Addams Family isn't Ortega's only claim to fame either, having also been a part of the recent revival of the Scream franchise. At the time of this writing, Ortega hasn't been officially cast yet, but it seems that she is being asked to play the part of Lydia's daughter, indicating that this could be a passing of the torch film of sorts.

Is the First Beetlejuice Available to Stream?

If you wish to revisit the original Beetlejuice, you're in luck. The first film is currently available to stream in its entirety on HBO Max.