Justin Theroux has joined the cast of Beetlejuice 2 opposite Michael Keaton, Deadline has reported. The news comes out as Warner Bros sets the release date for September next year. The movie reunites director Tim Burton with Keaton and Winona Ryder, both reprising their roles from the original 1988 supernatural comedy. Additionally, Wednesday sensation Jenna Ortega will play Ryder’s daughter in the pic. Given her brilliant performance in the Netflix series, it’ll be interesting to see the actor and director reunite on the feature film.

Theroux’s character details are kept tightly under wraps like the plot details of the upcoming feature. What can be gathered from the available information is that the feature is going to be a direct sequel to the original feature, which was directed by Burton and will bring back the titular character with all his antics.

What to Expect From Beetlejuice 2

The original feature sees a deceased couple Barbara and Adam, who find themselves unable to leave their home and are stuck haunting it. When family with a teenage daughter (played by Ryder) buy the home, the deceased couple attempt to scare them away with no avail. Things change when Beetlejuice, a rowdy spirit, comes to their aid to try and haunt the new owners away. The original feature was a smashing success with fans, critics as well as the box office and spawned an animated series and a stage musical.

We can expect the upcoming feature to modernize the setting with Ortega playing Ryder’s daughter. With the advancement in time and technology, the movie will be better able to illustrate Burton’s vision. And given the powerhouse performers he has gathered, the upcoming feature is sure to tickle and spook in the same measure. While the casting is exciting news, with the WGA still on strike for fair work conditions, it's unclear how it will affect production moving forward.

Theroux is currently seen in HBO’s new limited series White House Plumbers alongside Woody Harrelson. His other credits include features like False Positive and the Apple series The Mosquito Coast, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, Wanderlust, Miami Vice, Lady and the Tramp among others. He’s no novice to the horror and thriller genre having titles like Mulholland Drive and the Inland Empire to his credit.

Beetlejuice 2 is set to be released on September 6, 2024.