When theaters finally roll out Beetlejuice 2 in fall 2024, fans may not want to say this character's name three times. Monica Bellucci (Spectre, The Passion of the Christ) has been cast in the comedy sequel in the role of Beeltejuice's wife, per The Hollywood Reporter. Michael Keaton, star of the original film, is reprising his iconic role, with director Tim Burton also returning to oversee the film.

Plot details have yet to rise from the grave on Beetlejuice 2, though a sequel has been a long time coming. The original film, released in 1988, stars Keaton, Geena Davis, and Alec Baldwin and follows a recently deceased couple (Davis and Baldwin) who contact Beetlejuice (Keaton) to scare away the family who has moved into their former home. Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara, who portray the mother and daughter of the family who move into the home, will also be returning for the sequel.

Beetlejuice 2 currently will premiere in theaters on September 6, 2024. The sequel will be Burton's first theatrical project in five years, having last directed Dumbo for Disney in 2019. Audiences and fans have been clamoring for a sequel to the beloved film for years on end. Thus, casting news, as well as Burton's return to the director's chair, has to be very welcome news for fans of the iconic film and character.

Image via Bac Films

Related: 'Beetlejuice 2': Cast, Director, Filming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Who is Joining Bellucci in Beetlejuice 2?

Bellucci is not the only big name adding her talent and acclaim to this long-awaited sequel. Jenna Ortega, star of the Netflix smash-hit series Wednesday, will be reuniting with Burton for the film, playing the daughter of Ryder's character. Justin Theroux will also star in the sequel, though his role is currently under wraps. Beetlejuice 2 will mark the first collaboration with Burton for both Bellucci and Theroux.

Primarily having appeared in Italian films, Bellucci will surely lend a further dose of star power to the sequel. She can currently be seen opposite Toni Collette in the action comedy Mafia Mamma. Fans surely know her for her role as Persephone in the lukewarm Matrix sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently slated to hit theaters on September 6, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for all news and updates on the comedy sequel. Check out our interview below with Bellucci for her work opposite Liam Neeson in the film Memory.