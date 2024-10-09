Catherine O'Hara is undoubtedly an icon of cinema, with her endless charisma helping keep her at the top of her game for nearly 40 years. One of her most beloved performances came back in 1988 with Tim Burton's Beetlejuice, with this year bringing around her long-overdue chance to reprise that role. Alongside an ensemble cast of star-studded names such as Jenna Ortega and Michael Keaton, the movie has smashed all expectations and achieved a remarkable $400 million worldwide. Because of this, and in particular the movie's commendable $266 million domestic haul, O'Hara is now very close to the biggest domestic success of her career.

Currently, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is less than $20 million behind the yuletide classic Home Alone, and, should the gothic sequel bridge the gap, it would become the biggest movie of her entire career domestically. In worldwide terms, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is third on O'Hara's all-time list, behind Home Alone and 2023's Elemental. Thanks to the success of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, O'Hara's domestic total as an actress has already surpassed the $2 billion mark. However, for all its Box Office success, the Burton-helmed sequel has now officially made its way to PVOD, so we'll likely see a drop in the number of ticket sales as the film begins to plateau.

Catherine O'Hara's 2024 Goes From Strength to Strength

Image via DreamWorks Animation

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice alone, O'Hara's 2024 can easily be considered a major success. However, as well as the less-than-impressive early-year release of Argylle, O'Hara's past 12 months can also stand proud thanks to the inclusion of her vocal performance as Pinktail the Possum in the gorgeous DreamWorks flick The Wild Robot. When combining the domestic success so far of all three, O'Hara's year edges close to the $400 million mark in US theaters, and rises to an incredible $600 million worldwide. Once again, it's only 1990 that comes close to this feat, with the releases of Home Alone, Betsy's Wedding, and Dick Tracy earning a combined worldwide haul of $650 million. Not only is The Wild Robot helping the actress to even more Box Office success, it's also been hugely critically acclaimed, with Shaina Weatherhead writing in her review for Collider:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling, and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is almost Catherine O'Hara's biggest domestic hit of her career.

