The Big Picture Dive into the afterlife with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at CCXP MX, where a vibrant display beckons visitors to experience the Neitherworld waiting room.

Get ready to see the Deetz family face off against Betelgeuse once again in the long-awaited sequel, featuring a blend of practical effects and stop-motion animation.

With a talented cast including familiar faces like Michael Keaton and new additions like Jenna Ortega, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promises to bring back the charm of the original while introducing fresh chaos.

The first-ever CCXP MX kicks off today and Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is bringing the afterlife straight to Mexico City's doorstep for the occasion. A massive display celebrating the return of Michael Keaton's grubby bio-exorcist has popped up at the convention with glowing green neon lights welcoming everyone to take a tour of what lies beyond the mortal realm. Anyone needing to make an appointment with their afterlife caseworker can walk through the entrance to find the Neitherworld waiting room filled with nods to the 1988 classic. For those at home, Collider's Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub was able to snap a few photos of the eerie activation during his time touring the event.

Adorned with a big neon sign and an arrow pointing to a pair of entrances, it's hard to miss the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice display when walking the convention halls. The main approach is backed by a glowing white outline of a door reading "Draw a door and knock 3 times" in Spanish, a rule directly from the Handbook for the Recently Deceased used for accessing the Neitherworld whenever a ghost experiences an emergency. On the other side, another entry is adorned with a few graves, including that of the miscreant Betelgeuse himself. Once inside, attendees are implored to take a ticket and a seat, potentially next to the pair of severed legs, and wait. Or, if you're daring, a sign also says to "Say it three times" and summon Betelgeuse back from the grave to cause mischief aplenty.

While the display somewhat retraces the steps of Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will focus on three generations of the Deetz family as they gather amid a tragedy. Back in Winter River with her curious teenage daughter Astrid (Jenna Ortega) in tow, Lydia (Winona Ryder) is still haunted by her first encounter with Betelgeuse that nearly ended in her marriage to the titular ghoul. However, it isn't long before he pops back into her life again after Astrid accidentally opens a portal to the Afterlife and creates havoc for both realms. Betelgeuse isn't looking for marriage this time, as he's betrothed to Monica Bellucci, but he still has plenty of chaos to sow once someone invites him back to the land of the living.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Looks to Resurrect the Charm of the Original

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a long time coming for Burton, but it's sticking with many of the hallmarks of the original despite the years of distance between the films. For one, it contains a "back-to-basics" approach with stop-motion animation, adding to what Burton says is a "homemade" quality that mimics the first film. What has been unveiled of the film so far has mimicked the vibrant, practical approach of the director's style, something further echoed by Collider's Britta DeVore after seeing footage exclusive to CinemaCon attendees.

On top of everything, the film includes a deep roster of talented actors both new to the franchise and returning. Catherine O'Hara rounds out the trio of Deetz women by reprising her role as Delia, solidifying that, at its heart, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is about family. Other newcomers joining the fray include Academy Award nominee Willem Dafoe as a B-movie actor turned Afterlife cop alongside Justin Theroux, Burn Gorman, and Arthur Conti.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice haunts theaters on September 6. Visit our guide here for everything we know so far about the hotly-anticipated sequel. Check out the display at CCXP in the gallery above.