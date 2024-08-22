The Big Picture Jenna Ortega's dance scenes in Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice showcase her ability to stand out with offbeat moves.

In the upcoming sequel, Ortega and her castmates worked collaboratively to bring the iconic possession scene to life.

The importance of the classic song "Day-O" in Beetlejuice is highlighted, promising another unforgettable dinner party dance scene.

Back in 2022, social media was held hostage by a dance craze sparked by Jenna Ortega’s performance as the titular member of the Addams Family on Netflix’s Wednesday. Set to The Cramps’ classic tune, “Goo Goo Muck,” the dance saw the character further separate herself from the main crowd with some very off-the-wall moves. Nearly two years later, and Ortega is likely on the cusp of inspiring another viral dance obsession with the arrival of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice just around the corner. This time, though, she’ll have some support as the rest of her castmates are also going to be seen on-screen partaking in the festivities, which will be on par with the iconic possession scene from the original 1988 film, Beetlejuice.

During a chat with Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Ortega and her castmate Catherine O’Hara opened up about what audiences could expect when the gang puts on their dancing shoes again in the Tim Burton-helmed sequel. Drawing a parallel to her experience on Wednesday, Ortega said"

“The process for both of them was very messy and very, ‘Okay, well this feels right.’ Except this one was a little bit better because with Wednesday, it was the night before at three in the morning, like, ‘Oh my god, I told him I would do this dance, and I don’t know what I’m going to do.’ Where this one was still that pressure, but, ‘Oh, Catherine O’Hara’s in this one, Justin [Theroux]’s in this one, Winona [Ryder] is in this. We’re all figuring it out together. She’s got it.’ And Tim also has such confidence in who he has that he was telling us, ‘Oh, it’s fine. Don’t worry about it.’”

Praising the choreographer for making the scene as easy as possible, O’Hara said, “And the choreographer, [Corey Baker], was loose and open,” with Ortega adding, “Yeah, the choreographer was so sweet. He was super collaborative.”

The Importance of “Day-O” In ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

Making for one of the most memorable scenes in the original film, Harry Belfonte’s “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” played during the Deetz’ dinner party when the spirits of Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin) possessed the guests to show off their fancy footwork. Since O’Hara confirmed that the song would be resurrected in the sequel several months ago, we’ve been biding our time waiting to see what crazy moves the Deetz family breaks into this time around. The dinner party scene is perhaps one of the most famous ones from the beloved movie that started it all, so it was of the utmost importance that it received some sort of homage in the follow-up.

And in the meantime, don't miss the rest of Nemiroff's conversation with Ortega and O'Hara!

