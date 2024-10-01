Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has had a fantastic theatrical run, recently beating out Dumbo to become Tim Burton's highest-grossing film in over a decade. There were a few doubts about its potential, but from the onset, the Ghost with the Most defied expectations by sustaining strong legs at the box office and is still continuing to bring in the big bucks. Its cumulative worldwide gross now stands at over $375 million against its roughly $100 million budget, numbers that have pushed Burton up the elite list of the world’s highest-grossing filmmakers of all time. The afterlife ghost is now ready to head home with a digital purchase date set for October 8, right in time for Halloween. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will also be available to own on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD from online and physical retailers on November 19.

The long-awaited sequel to 1988's award-winning Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Burton reunite with original star Michael Keaton, who returns to reprise the iconic titular role. The story picks up three decades after the first film where Lydia Deetz is now grown up and has even become a mother, yet, Beetlejuice still lusts for her and again sets out to haunt her. When we meet Lydia, she is thriving as the host of a supernatural TV talk show, but not for long as the death of her father sees the Deetz family travel home to Winter River for his funeral. Things take a darker turn for the family when Lydia's estranged daughter Astrid accidentally opens the portal to the Afterlife. "With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has impressed critics, with Collider's Martin Tsai, in his review deeming it a return to form for Burton. In addition to Keaton, both Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara return to reprise their roles as Lydia Deetz and Delia Deetz respectively. The sequel welcomes new characters portrayed by an impressive A-list cast, including Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Monica Bellucci (The Matrix Films), and Arthur Conti (House of the Dragon) in his feature film debut. Also starring are Emmy nominee and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s daughter, Astrid, and Oscar nominee Willem Dafoe (Poor Things) who plays ghost detective Wolf Jackson.

What Special Features Are Included in the Digital 4K and Blu-ray Release?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As usual, some juicy perks will greet fans who purchase Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 4K UHD and Blu-ray including a commentary by its visionary director, Tim Burton. Other features are listed under the titles:

The Juice is Loose! The Making of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

The Ghost with the Most: Beetlejuice Returns

Meet the Deetz

Handbook for the Recently Deceased

Shrinkers, Shrinkers Everywhere!

An Animated Afterlife: The Stop-Motion Art of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

‘Til Death Do Us Park

What's more? A 2-film collection featuring the acclaimed 1988 original movie and 2024’s sequel will be available for Digital purchase and rental and on DVD. Also, ardent Burton fans can dive into his works with an 8-film Tim Burton Collection featuring titles Beetlejuice (1988), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Corpse Bride (2005), Batman (1989), Batman Returns (1992), Mars Attacks! (1996), Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), and Dark Shadows (2012).

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be available for early Premium Digital Ownership at home and for 48-hour rental via PVOD on participating digital platforms on October 8, while the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions will be available from November 19. An American Sign Language (ASL) version of the film will also be available at digital retailers from November 1.

7 10 Beetlejuice Beetlejuice The long-awaited sequel sees the mischievous ghost Beetlejuice return to cause mayhem in the living world. After being accidentally summoned by a new family, Beetlejuice must navigate the chaos of modern life and contend with the afterlife’s consequences, leading to uproarious and spooky adventures. Release Date September 6, 2024 Director Tim Burton Runtime 104 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Alfred Gough , Miles Millar , Mike Vukadinovich , Seth Grahame-Smith , Michael McDowell , Larry Wilson

Get Tickets