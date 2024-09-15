Exceeding expectations for the second time in a row, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice retained its number one position at the domestic box office this weekend, effectively silencing the challenge posed by the new horror film Speak No Evil. A remake of the 2022 Danish-language movie of the same name, Speak No Evil opened to rather soft numbers this weekend, continuing a bit of a rough patch for the horror genre. But the movie comes with a lean reported budget of $15 million, which should ultimately work out in its favor.

Starring James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, Aisling Franciosi, and Scoot McNairy, Speak No Evil grossed an estimated $11.5 million this weekend, finishing second on the domestic box office chart. The movie opened to excellent reviews — so did the original, by the way — and currently sits at a “certified fresh” 85% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. It also earned a rather solid B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, which is on the higher side of the spectrum when it comes to horror movies. Seeing how positive reviews helped Longlegs a few months ago, and how popularity among audiences is breathing new life into M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, it wouldn’t be surprising if Speak No Evil sustains momentum through the fall.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on the other hand, refused to relinquish its grip on the number one spot. After debuting with a spectacular $111 million in its opening weekend — this was the second-best September opening of all time — the horror comedy film grossed an estimated $51 million in its sophomore frame, pushing its running domestic total past the $185 million mark. It’s already director Tim Burton’s biggest hit in years, and yet another win for cast member Jenna Ortega, who appears in the film alongside the veterans Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara.

'Alien: Romulus' Passed a Long-Awaited Milestone

Close

Deadpool & Wolverine continued to draw crowds as it entered its eighth week of release. The superhero blockbuster grossed an estimated $5.5 million this weekend, taking its running domestic total past the $620 million mark. Deadpool & Wolverine has proven to be a hit of historic proportions and is on the verge of overtaking The Avengers’ $623 million lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest superhero movie of all time. This weekend, it’s also passing the humongous $1.3 billion mark globally, after which it will challenge Black Panther’s $1.33 billion lifetime haul.

The biopic film Reagan rounded out the top five, registering another strong holdover amid election season. The movie added over $3 million this weekend — its third — as it neared the $25 million milestone. Just outside the top five, Alien: Romulus finally passed the coveted $100 million mark domestically, while Dave Bautista’s latest starring vehicle, The Killer’s Game, debuted with under $3 million. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

Speak No Evil (2024) Speak No Evil follows an American family who accepts an invitation to spend the weekend at a British family's country estate. What starts as a delightful holiday quickly turns into a psychological nightmare as tensions and sinister intentions come to light. Release Date September 13, 2024 Director James Watkins Cast James McAvoy , Mackenzie Davis , Scoot McNairy , Alix West Lefler , Aisling Franciosi

Get Tickets