After a decade of largely forgettable output that didn’t exactly leave its mark on audiences or at the box office, director Tim Burton bounced back recently with Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. A sequel to his breakout 1988 hit, the movie exceeded expectations in its debut weekend and has proven to be a major hit, especially at the domestic box office. Now having entered its fourth week of release, and with a surprisingly immediate digital debut around the corner, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passed an impressive new milestone not only on the domestic charts but on Burton’s personal record book as well.

The movie has now entered the $250 million club at the domestic box office, with a running haul of $251.4 million. Not only does this make Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Burton’s biggest hit in over a decade, it’s now his second-biggest hit, period. Only Alice in Wonderland has performed better, having grossed $334 million domestically and over $1 billion worldwide. The Disney hit remains Burton’s only release to pass this coveted milestone. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, on the other hand, has grossed $375 million globally so far and is pretty much guaranteed to earn more than $400 million worldwide by the end of its run, despite the impending digital release.

On Monday, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice overtook the $251.1 million lifetime domestic haul of Batman, which debuted back in 1989. At the time, it was one of the biggest hits ever made, and even all these years later, it remains one of Burton’s biggest hits. He recently became the ninth-highest-grossing filmmaker in history, with cumulative global box office revenue of nearly $4.8 billion. While Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is his second-biggest hit domestically, it’s still only his fourth-biggest hit worldwide — this is where it’ll likely remain. It’s currently exactly $100 million behind the $475 million lifetime global haul of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and around $35 million shy of passing Batman’s $412 million haul.

Produced on a reported budget of $100 million, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuted to mostly positive reviews. It sits at a “fresh” 77% critic score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes and has a slightly better 80% audience score on the platform. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai praised it as a return to form for the filmmaker, who was seemingly stuck in a rut for the last decade. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back the stars of the original film — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara — alongside a bunch of new faces such as Jenna Ortega, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and Justin Theroux.

The movie is playing in theaters and will debut on digital on October 8. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

