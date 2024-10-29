Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been Warner Bros’ biggest movie of the year, recently taking the title from Dune: Part Two after it crossed the $283 million mark at the domestic box office. Now, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice needs one small push to pass yet another box office milestone and enter yet another elite list for Warner Bros. If Beetlejuice 2 can cobble together just another $2 million, it will fly past Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire at $290 million domestically and overtake the Harry Potter film as the 20th biggest Warner Bros. movie ever domestically. It’s worth noting that the film recently premiered on digital platforms, but that hasn’t stopped Tim Burton’s legacy horror sequel from continuing to rake in cash at the box office; it currently stands at $288 million domestically and $153 million internationally for a worldwide total of $441 million.

Even though Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has been in theaters for eight full weekends, it’s impossible to rule out it overtaking Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and also climbing even further up the all-time domestic box office rankings for Warner Bros. If Beetlejuice 2 can move past the 2005 Harry Potter flick, it will need less than $1 million more to pass Man of Steel, the 2013 superhero flick that served as Henry Cavill’s debut as Superman. Beetlejuice 2 could potentially move as high as #17 on the list, as it would then need only another $1.5 million to move past both Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix and Inception, which each earned just over $292 million domestically to Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s current total of $288 million.

​​What Is Warner Bros. Highest-Grossing Movie of All-Time?

Barbie easily became Warner Bros. highest-grossing movie of all-time both at the domestic box office and worldwide, earning $636 million in the United States and $810 million internationally for a worldwide total of more than $1.4 billion. Barbie wasn’t able to reach the same highs as Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part Two, which finished its theatrical run with a whopping $930 million in foreign markets paired with $381 million domestically for a worldwide total of $1.3 billion. Both The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises are Warner Bros. second and third-highest-grossing movies domestically with $534 million and $448 million respectively.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is still playing in select theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

