A little more than a month into its theatrical release, and mere days after it debuted on digital streaming platforms, director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has passed a couple of important box office milestones. The film has already exceeded virtually every expectation by amassing over $400 million globally, but as it enters the latter half of its box office journey, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has established itself among the year’s top-grossing hits.

With $267.8 million in the bank domestically, the film recently overtook Twisters’ $267.7 lifetime haul to become the fifth-biggest stateside hit of the year. It now trails only Dune: Part Two ($282 million), Despicable Me 4 ($360 million), Deadpool & Wolverine ($634 million), and Inside Out 2 ($652 million), all of which are coincidentally sequels. It’s also Burton’s second-biggest hit, behind Alice in Wonderland, which grossed around $335 million domestically in 2010. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is a long-in-the-making sequel to the original Beetlejuice, which grossed $85 million worldwide in 1988 and essentially launched his career.

Top 5 Films of 2024 Domestic Box Office Inside Out 2 $652 million Deadpool & Wolverine $634 million Despicable Me 4 $360 million Dune: Part Two $282 million Beetlejuice Beetlejuice $267 million

Globally, with $405 million in the bank, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now the 10th-biggest hit of the year. Counting only Hollywood films, it’s currently at the number seven spot, behind Kung Fu Panda 4, which grossed nearly $550 million some months ago. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice debuted theatrically in September, and grossed $111 million domestically in its first weekend. The film was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, which was made possible only because Burton convinced the cast to take cuts.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Is Poised to Become Burton's Second-Biggest Hit Globally As Well

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice brings back the stars of the original film — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara — alongside a host of newcomers. Most prominently, the film features Jenna Ortega, who previously worked with Burton on the wildly popular Netflix series Wednesday, which he executive produced and directed a few episodes of. Ortega had earlier gained prominence with supporting roles in the fifth and sixth Scream movies, both of which were well-received hits.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to mostly positive reviews, and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film’s audience score stands at a slightly superior 80%. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai welcomed it as Burton’s return to form. The filmmaker hasn’t exactly had the best time at the box office in the last decade, with a string of under-performers such as Dumbo ($353 million worldwide) and Dark Shadows ($245 million worldwide), but he's still among the top 10 highest-grossing filmmakers in global box office history. Also starring Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe and Monica Bellucci, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is available to watch at home and in theaters. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

