The Big Picture The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes have caused delays for many productions, including Beetlejuice 2, leaving the team just shy of completing filming.

The upcoming sequel, set to release in around a year, will see Michael Keaton reprising his iconic role as Beetlejuice, along with the return of Winona Ryder and introduction of new characters.

The strikes are a result of studios not paying fair wages to the workers behind the films and television series, putting future productions at risk of delay unless workers are given what they deserve.

The dual strike organized by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA has affected many productions across the industry while the people behind the movies and television series that entertain the world fight for their rights. But there was one case in particular where a team was left right next to the finish line when they had to leave the set behind until the conflict can be resolved. During a recent interview with Variety, Tim Burton stated that Beetlejuice 2 was a day and a half away from completing principal photography. Once the strikes end, the sequel will be able to continue its journey in front of the cameras.

The upcoming sequel will be released on the big screen in around a year's time, with Michael Keaton coming back to the role he made famous in 1988. The first film became a cult classic, featuring Alec Baldwin and Geena Davis as a couple who pass away after a violent car accident. When they arrive to the afterlife, they are informed that they must spend 125 years in the house they had just purchased because of the way the died, but since a new family took over the residence, it's up to the Maitlands to scare them away with the help of Beetlejuice himself.

While the plot of the upcoming sequel is still being kept under wraps, Beetlejuice still lives in the afterlife, basically acting as a freelancer who can manipulate things in the real world. The cast of the second installment will also include Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, who will portray new characters set to run into the iconic ghost. Hopefully, things can run smoothly this time around, but knowing Keaton's character, the upcoming adventure will probably be as chaotic as when he was introduced to audiences decades ago.

Image via Warner Bros.

Why Are the Strikes Taking Place?

While it might be disappointing to see Beetlejuice 2 unable to complete its production schedule, it's important to remember that the film itself wouldn't be possible without the hard work of the actors and writers behind it. Since studios refuse to pay fair wages to the people who make the films and television series possible, there aren't a lot of titles that can continue filming for the moment, meaning that more major productions could be delayed as time goes by. None of this would be happening if studios agreed to pay their workers what they actually deserve.

You can check out Collider's interview with Michael Keaton below. Beetlejuice 2 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on September 6, 2024: