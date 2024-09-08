Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has proven that nostalgia and offbeat humor can still pack a punch, opening with a staggering $110 million domestically, making it the third-largest opening weekend of 2024. Internationally, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice added $35 million for a global total of $145 million. This also marks Warner Bros.’ fourth No. 1 debut of the year and sets a new record for the largest PG-13 opening in September. The sequel comes 36 years after the 1988 original, and fans flocked to theaters to celebrate the return of their favorite quirky characters, led by Michael Keaton. Audiences embraced the spooky, bizarre aesthetic that Burton has mastered over his career. From iconic performances to the bizarre world-building that made Beetlejuice a cult classic, the new installment proved to be a mainstream smash.

The excitement in theaters was palpable, with fans donning their favorite costumes and quoting classic lines in the lobbies before the show. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was not just a movie for fans, it was an event. Warner Bros. reports that 33% of ticket sales came from premium formats like IMAX, Dolby Cinema, and other motion-seating experiences, proving that audiences wanted the full, immersive experience.

Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Worth Watching?

The film scored 77% on Rotten Tomatoes, with an 82% Audience Score, and audiences under 25 gave it an "A-" CinemaScore, with young women under 25 particularly loving the film. This suggests a younger generation of moviegoers is just as enchanted with the world of Beetlejuice as the original fans were in 1988. Parents and children both rated it highly, with families giving the movie 5 out of 5 stars. According to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, “This is a sensational opening for a comedy sequel 36 years after the first film.” Gross explains that the offbeat nature of Beetlejuice looks even more refreshing in today’s world of conventional storylines, adding that audiences were already familiar with the quirky charm of Burton’s world.

The sequel has also outpaced career openings for the majority of the star-studded cast, which includes the likes of Winona Ryder, Jenna Ortega, Catherine O’Hara, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci. With this kind of momentum, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice seems destined for continued box office success as it spooks its way through October. Fans of the franchise can expect even more surprises as the film continues its theatrical run, reaffirming that even 36 years later, the ghost with the most still reigns supreme in the world of quirky cinema.

