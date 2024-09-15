Now in its second weekend of release, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continued exceeding expectations as it passed a massive new milestone at the global box office. The horror comedy film, a sequel to director Tim Burton’s classic 1988 movie Beetlejuice, delivered an excellent debut last week, and drew a strong response in its sophomore frame as well, particularly at the domestic box office. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on its way to becoming Burton’s biggest hit in over a decade and recently helped the legendary filmmaker’s personal box office pass the $4.5 billion milestone.

With $188 million domestically and another $76 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at $264 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced on a reported budget of $100 million, and features returning stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, alongside newcomers such as Jenna Ortega, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. By comparison, the original Beetlejuice grossed around $75 million worldwide against a reported budget of $15 million.

That movie launched Burton’s career, and he immediately went on to direct the smash-hit Batman film, which generated over $400 million globally. Over the years, Burton has delivered blockbusters such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($475 million worldwide), and most notably, Alice in Wonderland, which remains his only film to have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide. But Alice in Wonderland was released in 2010, and since then, Burton has struggled with a series of under-performers. In the last few years, he’s been busy testing the streaming waters with Wednesday, which emerged as one of Netflix’s biggest hits.

Burton's Cumulative Global Box Office Recently Passed the $4.5 Billion Mark

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opened to positive reviews, and has settled at a “fresh” 77% approval rating on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The movie also holds an 81% audience score on RT and a solid B+ CinemaScore. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai described it as a “return to form” for Burton. This weekend, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice fended off perceived competition in the form of Universal’s horror remake, Speak No Evil. The movie debuted with just $11 million domestically, falling a full $40 million short of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’s estimated second-weekend haul.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice continued Warner Bros.' success streak this year. The studio delivered back-to-back blockbusters such as Dune: Part Two ($711 million worldwide) and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ($568 million worldwide) some months ago. W.B. did, however, experience a major setback with Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which concluded its run with just over $170 million worldwide.

