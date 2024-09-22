Say his name and he appears! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice remains the top film both internationally and globally for the third weekend in a row after another successful spell. This weekend, the movie brought in an estimated $17.2 million across 11,685 screens in 76 markets. With a strong hold, dropping just 37% in existing markets, the international total has now blown its way past $100 million, hitting $103 million.

Globally, the film has crossed the $300 million mark, reaching $329.7 million as of Sunday afternoon. Some countries showed particularly strong performances this weekend, with very small drops, including Mexico (-19%), Spain (-25%), Italy (-28%), Brazil (-28%), Belgium (-30%), Colombia (-34%), the Netherlands (-37%), Germany (-38%), Australia (-38%), and France (-39%). Japan is set to join the fun next week, with its release scheduled for Friday, September 27th.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton's breakout film, Beetlejuice, which managed to earn $75 million globally against a reported budget of $15 million in 1988. It brings back the stars of the original film — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara — alongside a bunch of series newcomers such as Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega.

Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Worth Seeing?

Collider's Martin Tsai really enjoyed the film, praising the consistency with the original thematically and stylistically, as well as the clear reverence for the original film that would obviously appeal to fans. He added that it felt like Burton was having fun again and playing around with his old bag of tricks. He wrote:

"For the sequel, Burton has actually dug into his old bag of tricks. CGI use here has been minimal and the film hews closely to the aesthetics of the predecessor. The visuals have definitely gotten an upgrade from the ’80s MTVlook, yet somehow remain consistent. It would be absolutely seamless watching both films back to back. If anything, Burton has gone for even more retro. In a flashback of the history of Delores and Betelgeuse, the filmmaker has opted for black-and-whitegiallo style, complete with Italian voiceover narration. One thing that’s noticeably dialed down is Betelgeuse’s inappropriate behavior. Indeed, some stuff he said in 1988 is now considered sexual harassment. That’s certainly a change for the better, but perhaps a clever mea culpa would have been preferable to an erasure. Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies. It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp. He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while."

