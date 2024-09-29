Now nearing a month of release in theaters worldwide, director Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passed not one but two milestones this week. The horror comedy sequel shot past the $350 million mark at the global box office, and in doing so, overtook the lifetime haul of Burton’s last feature film, Dumbo. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now the filmmaker’s biggest hit in over a decade, and can safely be described as his return to box office form.

With $250 million domestically and another $123 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul now stands at around $373 million. By comparison, Dumbo concluded its global run with an underwhelming $353 million in 2019, against a reported production budget of around $170 million. The film received mixed reviews and forced Burton to speak out about his disappointing experience working at Disney. Despite his dismay, however, the filmmaker remains a proven studio hand, seamlessly blending his knack for populist entertainment with his singular oddball energy.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was a long time in the making and was perhaps greenlit after the resurgence of original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara in recent years. Not to mention Jenna Ortega, who has emerged as one of the biggest young stars in the world, thanks to her starring role in the Netflix series Wednesday — executive produced by Burton — and her supporting appearances in Scream and Scream VI. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice was produced on a reported budget of $100 million after Burton reportedly convinced the cast to take pay cuts.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' Is Among Burton's Biggest Hits

The original film, released in 1988, grossed $75 million worldwide against a reported budget of $15 million. Warner Bros. waited to watch how the film would perform before handing over the reins of Batman to Burton. The superhero film broke numerous box office records and remains his third-biggest release with over $400 million, behind Charlie and the Chocolate Factory ($475 million), and Alice in Wonderland ($1 billion). Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is currently his fourth-biggest hit, having also overtaken the lifetime global haul of Planet of the Apes ($362 million) this weekend.

The movie opened to mostly positive reviews and appears to have settled at a “fresh” 77% score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider’s Martin Tsai described the film as a “return to form” for Burton. You can watch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

