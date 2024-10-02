Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is heading to digital platforms after barely a month in theaters, but that hasn't stopped the legacy sequel from being a smash hit at the box office. The Michael Keaton-led film just passed $375 million at the worldwide box office, which recently moved it past Glen Powell's Twisters to become the ninth-highest-grossing movie of the year, behind Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes with $397 million worldwide. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is also less than $300,000 away from passing Christian Bale's superhero debut, Batman Begins, at the all-time box office, which was directed by acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan. Beetlejuice 2 is still bringing in more than a million at the worldwide box office per day, so it should pass Batman Begins by the end of the day and continue to climb up the all-time box office rankings.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice would need to further strengthen its legs to pass Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at the worldwide box office, and would also need to find another push to move past the next entry on the 2024 worldwide box office list, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which grossed $404 million overall. The only hope for Beetlejuice 2 moving from ninth to seventh in the 2024 box office rankings is the official arrival of spooky season. More people may be inclined to go see a movie like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to help get them into the Halloween spirit. Nonetheless, even if Keaton's legacy sequel fails to climb past Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, it will still have been a major success, earning nearly $400 million on a reported budget of around $100 million.

What’s Next for 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' on the All-Time Box Office List?

Not long after Beetlejuice Beetlejuice passes Batman Begins, it will likely pass Taken 2, the sequel to the hit kidnapping action film starring Liam Neeson. Keaton's 2024 horror sequel will then need less than $1 million more to move past Edge of Tomorrow, the hit sci-fi film starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt that still has fans awaiting a sequel, even 10 years later. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice could then move past Marvel's return to theaters in 2021, Black Widow, by earning another $2 million after passing Edge of Tomorrow.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters and will release on VOD on October 8. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

FIND TICKETS