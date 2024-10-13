Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is continuing to spook moviegoers across the country weeks after it was first released, with Tim Burton's long-awaited sequel proving itself to be a monster hit. The movie recently crossed the $400 million mark worldwide, and this weekend, it brought in another $7.05 million domestically for a total domestic gross of $275.62 million. Combine that total with its Rotten Tomatoes score of 77% Positive (and Certified Fresh) and it's clear to see why the movie has been as successful as it has to date.

Michael Keaton returns as Betelgeuse, the politically incorrect ghost with the most and "bio-exorcist" who remains unchanged from the original film. Winona Ryder reprises her role as Lydia Deetz, now a mother and host of the Ghost House with Lydia Deetz show. Catherine O'Hara also returns as Delia Deetz, now a Soho gallery art show host. Jenna Ortega joins the cast as Astrid Deetz, Lydia’s teenage daughter, while Justin Theroux plays Rory, Lydia's boyfriend and a television producer. Monica Bellucci portrays Delores, Betelgeuse's soul-sucking ex-wife, and Willem Dafoe stars as Wolf Jackson, a ghost detective.

Will We Get Another 'Beetlejuice' Film?

Are we going to get Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Beetlejuice or will he be left to "live" out the rest of his days in the beyond? That's up in the air at the moment. We've had mixed messages from some of the key players involved. Last week, Keaton spoke to E! News at the red carpet for the new movie Goodrich, and they took the opportunity to ask Keaton if he wanted to reprise the role again for a theoretical third outing. Keaton couldn't hide his enthusiasm at the prospect, excitedly saying, "Oh yeah, I'd do it every year, yeah." That should confirm that there's a specific desire to make the film from at least one person. Burton, though, is visibly hesitant about making it, as he explained to Total Film, who made the observation that he was "noticeably squirming" at the prospect.

"I don't know. That would make me sound like William Castle or something – 'the biggest, the greatest, the most fabulous motion picture since Glen or Glenda! I hope for the best, really. I just feel good this was done in the spirit and feeling of the original. However the movie does, it was a very good experience for me in that way."

