Beetlejuice Beetlejuice has just passed another huge milestone at the global box office, following yet another top weekend for Tim Burton's sequel. The movie grabbed another $10.3 million domestically and $8.2 million internationally to take the global cume beyond the $400 million mark, sitting at a grand total of $402.6 million. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is the long-awaited sequel to Burton's breakout film, Beetlejuice, which managed to bring in $75 million globally against a reported budget of $15 million in 1988.

The film brings back the stars of the original film — Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara — alongside a bunch of series newcomers such as Justin Theroux, Willem Dafoe, and Jenna Ortega. Last week, the movie overtook the $251.1 million lifetime domestic haul of Batman, which debuted back in 1989 to become Burton's second-highest domestic film to date, behind Alice in Wonderland.

How Good Is 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice'?

Collider's Martin Tsai really enjoyed the film, applauding its thematic and stylistic consistency with the original, as well as its clear respect for the source material, which he noted would undoubtedly resonate with fans. He also remarked that it seemed like Burton was enjoying himself again, revisiting and experimenting with his familiar creative techniques. He wrote:

"For the sequel, Burton has actually dug into his old bag of tricks . CGI use here has been minimal and the film hews closely to the aesthetics of the predecessor. The visuals have definitely gotten an upgrade from the ’80s MTVlook, yet somehow remain consistent. It would be absolutely seamless watching both films back to back. If anything, Burton has gone for even more retro . In a flashback of the history of Delores and Betelgeuse, the filmmaker has opted for black-and-white giallo style, complete with Italian voiceover narration. One thing that’s noticeably dialed down is Betelgeuse’s inappropriate behavior. Indeed, some stuff he said in 1988 is now considered sexual harassment. That’s certainly a change for the better, but perhaps a clever mea culpa would have been preferable to an erasure. Rife with nostalgia, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is intended for ’80s babies . It’s truly exciting to see Burton’s return to form, making something both grotesque and funny after struggling to connect with some ambitious projects without Johnny Depp . He appears to be energized and having fun, something we haven’t seen in quite a while."

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is now playing in theaters across the world. Grab your tickets below.

